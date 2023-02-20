33-Year-Old Ryosuke Irie Races First 200 Back In Nearly A Year – 1:56.81

2023 KONAMI OPEN
- Saturday, February 18th & Sunday, February 19th
- International Swimming Center, Chiba Prefecture
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Site
- SwimSwam Preview
- Day 1 Recap
- Results
At 33 years of age, 4-time Olympian Ryosuke Irie raced his first 200m backstroke in nearly a year.
Competing on day two of the 2023 Konami Open, Irie swam in the heats of the 200m back event, putting up a strong time of 1:56.81. The veteran opened in 56.53 and closed in 1:00.28 to easily take the top seed of the morning. However, Irie opted out of the final, citing his need to keep his back pain in check.
After the race, Irie stated, “I was feeling unwell in the morning and my back hurt a lot, but I was 56, a time I was aiming for with my training. I’m very happy with that.”
The last occasion on which Irie took on the 200m back was in March of 2022 at the Japanese Trials for the World Championships. There in Tokyo, he produced a result of 1:56.99. Although that qualified the ace for Budapest, Irie chose to focus solely on the 100m back. In that shorter distance, he ultimately placed 7th in 52.83.
His 1:56.81 marks Irie’s fastest outing since the 1:55.97 he posted in 2021, ranking him 4th in the world this season.
2022-2023 LCM Men 200 Back
Edwards-Smith
1:55.42
|2
|Daniel
DIEHL
|USA
|1:56.41
|12/03
|3
|Siskos
Apostolos
|GRE
|1:56.79
|02/04
|4
| Roman
Mityukov
|SUI
|1:57.33
|12/18
|5
|Ryan
Murphy
|USA
|1:57.62
|01/14
On whether he’ll take on both events for this year’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Irie said, “I haven’t decided anything right now.”
Irie owns the Japanese national record in the 200m back, possessing a lifetime best of 1:52.51 from the 2009 World Championships. He also owns the top 10 best performances in Japanese history and ranks as the #2 performer of all time worldwide.
Top 5 Men’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performers All-Time
- Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 1:51.92, 2009
- Ryosuke Irie (JPN) – 1:52.51, 2009
- Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:52.96, 2011
- Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:53.17, 2015
- Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 1:53.23, 2021
Ryosuke Irie‘s Top 10 Backstroke Performances
- 1:52.51, 2009 World Championships
- 1:53.26, 2014 Asian Games
- 1:53.78, 2012 Olympic Games
- 1:53.91, 2014 Japan Swim
- 1:54.02, 2012 Western Australian States
- 1:54.03, 2012 Japan Championships
- 1:54.08, 2011 Japan Trials
- 1:54.11, 2011 World Championships
- 1:54.13, 2009 World University Games
- 1:54.14, 2009 World Championships
Real question is Irie the GOAT backstroker
He has always been one of my favorite swimmers. Hope to see him medal in Paris. Fingers crossed