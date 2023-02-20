33-Year-Old Ryosuke Irie Races First 200 Back In Nearly A Year – 1:56.81

2023 KONAMI OPEN

At 33 years of age, 4-time Olympian Ryosuke Irie raced his first 200m backstroke in nearly a year.

Competing on day two of the 2023 Konami Open, Irie swam in the heats of the 200m back event, putting up a strong time of 1:56.81. The veteran opened in 56.53 and closed in 1:00.28 to easily take the top seed of the morning. However, Irie opted out of the final, citing his need to keep his back pain in check.

After the race, Irie stated, “I was feeling unwell in the morning and my back hurt a lot, but I was 56, a time I was aiming for with my training. I’m very happy with that.”

The last occasion on which Irie took on the 200m back was in March of 2022 at the Japanese Trials for the World Championships. There in Tokyo, he produced a result of 1:56.99. Although that qualified the ace for Budapest, Irie chose to focus solely on the 100m back. In that shorter distance, he ultimately placed 7th in 52.83.

His 1:56.81 marks Irie’s fastest outing since the 1:55.97 he posted in 2021, ranking him 4th in the world this season.

On whether he’ll take on both events for this year’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Irie said, “I haven’t decided anything right now.”

Irie owns the Japanese national record in the 200m back, possessing a lifetime best of 1:52.51 from the 2009 World Championships. He also owns the top 10 best performances in Japanese history and ranks as the #2 performer of all time worldwide.

Top 5 Men’s LCM 200 Backstroke Performers All-Time

Aaron Peirsol (USA) – 1:51.92, 2009 Ryosuke Irie (JPN) – 1:52.51, 2009 Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:52.96, 2011 Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 1:53.17, 2015 Evgeny Rylov (RUS) – 1:53.23, 2021

Ryosuke Irie‘s Top 10 Backstroke Performances