Ranking The Top 15 Men Of The 2022 World Championships

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The swimming portion of the 2022 World Championships have come and gone, leaving us to reflect on the 8-day swimming showcase. World record, Championships record, and dozens of national records throughout the meet, and there was no shortage of show-stopping performances. As we look back on the meet, we’ve ranked who we believe to be the top 15 men and top 15 women of the meet.

These rankings are based on the cumulative performance by athletes at the 2022 World Championships. The rankings focus on multiple medal-winning performances, single mind-blowing swims, and clutch relay performances at the meet. Check out the top 15 men of the 2022 World Championships below and check out our article highlighting the top 15 women here.

Honorable Mentions

It’s hard to leave individual world champions off this list but considering the fact that we have taken the number of performances by a swimmer and relays swims into account, we had to do so. Here are a few men that didn’t make our top 15 list, but were nonetheless outstanding at the meet.

Ben Proud (GBR): Ben Proud picked up Great Britain’s only individual title at this meet when he won the 50 freestyle in a 21.32. That was Proud’s first individual title in the event, having won bronze in 2017 but he was a bit slower than his own best time of 21.11 from 2018.

(GBR): picked up Great Britain’s only individual title at this meet when he won the 50 freestyle in a 21.32. That was Proud’s first individual title in the event, having won bronze in 2017 but he was a bit slower than his own best time of 21.11 from 2018. Zac Stubblety-Cook (AUS): Another world champion who fell slightly short of his lifetime best was Zac Stubblety-Cook of Australia. Stubblety-Cook recently set the world record in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:05.95 at Australian Trials. He won that event in Budapest in a 2:07.07, which was a bit off his WR and his Olympic gold-winning time of 2:06.38 in 2016.

(AUS): Another world champion who fell slightly short of his lifetime best was of Australia. Stubblety-Cook recently set the world record in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:05.95 at Australian Trials. He won that event in Budapest in a 2:07.07, which was a bit off his WR and his Olympic gold-winning time of 2:06.38 in 2016. Josh Liendo (CAN): Josh Liendo didn’t win any events at the meet but picked up a total of three medals, taking bronze in the 100 freestyle and butterflies, along with silver in the mixed 4×100 freestyle. This was a huge breakout for Liendo and has us wondering what he’ll do next.

#15 Caeleb Dressel (USA)

It’s indicative of just how dominant Caeleb Dressel is in the sport of swimming that he can be in the top 15 at this meet despite leaving just a few days in. Dressel didn’t race the 50 free, 100 free, or 100 fly as planned, but he made the most of the 2 events he got a chance to race in.

Dressel picked up his sole individual medal at this meet in the men’s 50 butterfly, swimming a 22.57 to out-perform Nicholas Santos‘ 22.78. That time for Dressel wasn’t a personal best as he delivered a 22.35 at the 2019 World Championships to win gold. But this swim was still among the fastest in history and allowed him to defend his title.

Dressel also raced in only one relay in Budapest, as opposed to the four that he could have swum in. He contested the 4×100 freestyle relay for the American men, leading off with a 47.67 to help the men finish in a 3:09.34. That was the fastest split in the field and if he had swum it during the individual 100 free it would have been good enough for bronze. It’s still not clear why Dressel pulled out of the meet, but if it was impacting him during the races he did swim, it makes Dressel’s double gold performance all the more impressive.

#14 Maxime Grousset (FRA)

The Frenchman of the meet was double gold medalist Leon Marchand, but Maxime Grousset had an impressive outing as well, collecting two gold medals in the sprint freestyle. Grousset, the 2017 World Junior Champs silver medalist in the 50 freestyle, leveled up in Budapest to take the bronze medal in the 50 free with a 21.57. In the 100 freestyle, he posted a 47.64 for the silver medal, touching right behind champion David Popovici‘s 47.64.

This meet was a breakout for Grousset who had previously not won any individual medals at a major international meet other than European Championships. For many years Florent Manaudou has been the king of sprint in France but Grousset demonstrated here that he’s also one to watch as we head towards a home Olympics for him in 2024.

#13 Hunter Armstrong (USA)

American backstroker Hunter Armstrong arguably had the swim of the meet at US Trials when he downed the 50 backstroke world record with a 23.71. Armstrong also qualified to race the 100 backstroke for the USA at Budapest 2020. Armstrong managed to make the podium in both of his individual events, picking up silver in the 50 back and bronze in the 100.

Armstrong was bumped up to gold momentarily in the 50 back when Justin Ress was disqualified. But when the DQ got overturned he became the silver medalist. He swam a 24.14 to trail his world record swim, touching 0.02 seconds behind teammate Ress. In the 100 backstroke, Armstrong placed third to Thomass Ceccon and Ryan Murphy. His swim was a barrier-breaking performance as he cracked the 52-second mark for the first time ever.

Armstrong swam a 51.98 for bronze, just 0.01 seconds behind Murphy’s 51.97. His swim made him a solid choice to swim backstroke on the mixed 4×100 medley relay for the USA and he posted a 52.14 to open that relay, helping the team to win gold in the event with a 3:38.79. Armstrong also swam the prelims of the men’s 4×100 free and 4×100 medley relays for the American men, which they went on to win gold and silver in, respectively.

#12 Nic Fink (USA)

Another American who collected multiple medals at the World Championships was breaststroker Nic Fink. Fink swam at his first-ever Olympics in 2021 but walked away without medals. At his 4th career World Championships, however, he found his way onto the podium.

Fink won gold in the 50 breaststroke in Budapest, hitting a 26.45 American record to out-touch Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi by just 0.03 seconds. That swim made him the 5th-fastest man in history and allowed him to take out Michael Andrew‘s national record of 26.52 from 2022 Trials. In the 100 breaststroke, Fink couldn’t quite reach gold medal status but still did well for himself by finishing with a 58.65 for bronze. It was a bit slower than his best time of 58.37 from earlier this year but was a solid performance nonetheless.

Fink took home another two relay medals after putting up a pair of 57 breaststroke splits on the mixed and men’s 4×100 medley relays. In both relays, Fink split a 57.86, helping the team to gold in the mixed race and silver in the men’s event.

#11 Elijah Winnington (AUS)

Elijah Winnington was the first World Champion of the meet when he took gold in the 400 freestyle on day one of the meet. He swam a 3:41.22 in the 400 freestyle to defeat Germany’s Lukas Martens by roughly half a second. That swim from Winnington has quicker than the Olympic gold medal-winning time of 3:43.36 that Ahmed Hafnaoui put up in 2021. At the Tokyo Olympics Winnington swam a 3:45.20 to take 7th place.

This swim by Winnington was the 8th-best 400 freestyle performance in history and the fastest time in the world since Sun Yang‘s 3:40.14 in 2012. Winnington got as close to Ian Thorpe‘s 4:40.08 Australian record that anyone from his nation ever has. Winnington’s performance may have suffered from primacy bias as it took place a week before the World Championships ended, but we remember it as one of the most impressive swims of the 8-day meet.

Winnington also swam his way into the 200 freestyle final for Australia, touching in 8th place with a 1:45.82. He also helped the Australian men win the silver medal in the 4×200 freestyle relay, opening with a 1:45.83 en route to the team’s 7:03.50.

#10 Michael Andrew (USA)

Michael Andrew‘s performance at this meet was one versatility. By winning a medal in the 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly, and 50 breaststroke, he was the first man to medal in 3 different 50s at World Championships. Despite not winning any individual golds, Andrew walked away with 5 medals in total.

In the 50 freestyle, Andrew finished second with a 21.41 to Ben Proud‘s winning swim of 21.34. In the 50 fly, Andrew swam a 22.79 for bronze and in the breaststroke sprint he put up a 26.72, also for bronze. Those freestyle and butterfly times were new best times for the sprint star, while the 50 breaststroke was slightly slower than his 26.52 at 2022 Trials. Andrew nearly managed to pull off a fourth medal-winning swim in the 100 butterfly by swimming a 51.11 for 4th place to Josh Liendo‘s 50.97 for bronze.

Andrew swam on USA’s prelims team for the mixed 4×100 medley, which went on to win gold in the final. But his more impressive relay performance was in the men’s 4×100 medley relay where he stepped up in a big way in the absence of Caeleb Dressel. Andrew threw down a 50.06 butterfly split on that relay, which was the fastest in the field by roughly half a second.

#9 Ryan Murphy (USA)

Ryan Murphy won his first-ever World Championships title at this meet when he delivered a 1:54.52 in the 200 backstroke. That was more than half a second faster than Luke Greenbank’s 1:55.16 for silver. Murphy has won Olympic gold and silver in this event but prior to this year, he hadn’t topped a World podium individually.

That 200 back victory for Murphy was a bit slower than his fastest swim in history of 1:53.57 from back in 2018, but it was a nice return to the top of the backstroke game. He also had a solid 100 performance at this meet when he dipped under 52 seconds for the first time since 2018.

Murphy swam a 51.97 here to earn the silver medal, following Thomas Ceccon who swam a 51.60 world record (breaking Murphy’s mark of 51.85). While it wasn’t a best time or a gold medal, that was Murphy’s 3rd fastest swim in history and was quicker than what he swam at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Murphy also contributed to a medal-winning relay for the USA by splitting a 52.51 to open the men’s 4×100 medley relay – albeit a slower time than in his individual.

#8 Carson Foster (USA)

Carson Foster was the second-best men’s IMer at this meet behind French champion Leon Marchand. Foster’s story before this year was one of slight disappointment, having missed the Olympic team in 2021 before swimming the world’s fastest time in the world at a meet in Austin. But he changed things up this year by qualifying for World Championships and earning two silver medals and one gold.

Foster started his meet with a huge 400 IM best time, hitting a 4:06.56 to improve upon his 2021 summer swim of 4:08.46. This was a huge breakthrough for Foster and made him the 8th-fastest man in history as well as the 4th-fastest American.

After his silver medal swim in the 400 IM Foster returned for another battle with Marchand and got even closer to topping the podium. In the 200 IM Foster hit a 1:55.71 to claim silver while Marchand took gold by half a second with a 1:55.22. The swim was a new best time for Foster who had previously swum a 1:56.44 during semi-finals. Foster picked up relay gold as well in Budapest, contributing a 1:45.04 to the USA’s 4×200 freestyle team. They finished first with a 7:00.24 to Australia’s 7:03.50.

#7 Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA)

One of the main questions heading into this meet was who would capitalize most on Adam Peaty‘s absence. The missing world record holder opened the door for another man to claim gold in the 50 and 100 breaststrokes. Nicolo Martinenghi decided that it would be his time to shine and claimed gold in the 100 and silver in the 50.

Martinenghi improved upon his bronze medal finish in Tokyo 2020 by delivering an event-winning swim of 58.26 in the 100 breaststroke, hitting a new Italian record in the process. The swim makes him the 4th-fastest man in history and allowed him to shave 0.02 seconds off his previous NR from Tokyo of 58.28. Martinenghi defeated the #2 man in history Arno Kamminga who swam a 58.62 for silver.

In addition to his victory in the 100, Martinenghi landed on the podium in the 50 breaststroke when he swam just 0.03 seconds slower than Nic Fink. Fink won the event with a 26.45 and was followed by Martinenghi with a 26.48. Martinenghi closed the meet by earning his 3rd medal, splitting a 57.47 on the Italian 4×100 medley relay. He and his teammates swam a 3:27.51 to tie the European record in that event and defeated the American men (3:27.79) by 0.28 seconds.

Martinenghi was also an important part of Italy’s mixed medley relay, splitting a 57.93 to help the team to their 5th place finish overall of 3:41.67.

#6 Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA)

It didn’t look like Gregorio Paltrinieri was going to make this list prior to the final day of the meet. He raced his way to a 4th-place finish in the 800 freestyle with a 7:41.19 to miss his PB and European record of 7:39.27. But things changed on the final day when Paltrinieri took to the 1500 freestyle.

At this point, Bobby Finke‘s closing 50 strategy can be expected, meaning that it seemed like the only way to defeat him would be to establish a significant gap ahead of the American. That’s exactly what Paltrinieri did in the 1500 free final, taking it out with impressive speed. Swimming in lane 1, Paltrinieri quickly got under world record pace and at one point was splitting more than 2 seconds faster than Sun Yang did back in 2012.

Paltrinieri ran away with this race and seemed like he might crack 14:30 for the majority of the swim. He was ultimately surpassed by the world record line, but he was not surpassed by Bobby Finke or any other men in the field. Paltrinieri held his lead until the end and finished with a 14:32.80 to improve his status as the second-fastest man in the history of the event. His time is a new European record, Italian record, and Championship record, and got him within 2 seconds of Sun Yang‘s 14:31.02 WR.

#5 Bobby Finke (USA)

While Bobby Finke didn’t out-perform his Tokyo performance medal-wise, there’s a case to be made that he did better here than he did in his Olympic debut. Finke won gold in the 800 and 1500 freestyles in 2021 but in 2022 at World Championships he took gold in the 800 while settling for silver in the 1500. But both of Finke’s swims at Worlds were new best times and American records.

Finke hit a 7:39.36 to become the first American under 7:40 in the 800 freestyle. He used his signature strategy of closing fast to overtake the field on the last 50 here, out-touching silver medalist Florian Wellbrock by just 0.27 seconds.

In the 1500 freestyle, Finke didn’t manage to clinch the gold medal as Gregorio Paltrinieri posted the top time with a 14:32.80 (more on that later). But Finke still had a solid swim and wound up in second in the heat, delivering a 14:36.70 for silver. Finke again defeated Wellbrock by a narrow margin, getting in 0.24 seconds ahead of his 14:36.94 for bronze. Finke’s 1500 was his second American record of the meet, improving upon the 14:39.48 that Connor Jaeger established in 2016. That’s two medals and two American records for USA’s leading distance freestyler.

#4 Thomas Ceccon (ITA)

As opposed to our top 3 men, Thomas Ceccon got onto this list with a single swim. Ceccon’s swim of the meet in this event was his 100 backstroke final wherein he delivered a 51.60 world record to beat the now-former world record holder Ryan Murphy.

Ceccon quietly worked his way to this point and has been improving steadily over the past few seasons. He finished 4th at the Olympics in this event to Evgeny Rylov, Kliment Kolesnikov, and Ryan Murphy. Ceccon’s PB entering 2021 was a 52.84 from December 2020. He got down to a 52.30 at the Olympics and then hit a 52.12 during the 2022 World Championships semi-finals.

His 51.60 world record was the culmination of a meteoric rise and made him the fastest 100 backstroker in history. Ceccon had a whirlwind of a last day of this meet when he took 4th in the 50 backstroke with a 24.51. When it was announced that champion Justin Ress had been disqualified, Ceccon was awarded the bronze medal. But the Ress’ DQ got overturned and Ceccon was pushed to 4th place. But all that action didn’t stop Ceccon from closing out the meet with another sub-52 100 backstroke and he hit a 51.93 to help his fellow Italians win gold in the 4×100 medley.

David Popovici at the first mega-swim of the meet when he swam to victory in the men’s 200 freestyle in a 1:43.21. Popovici has been on swim fans’ radars for the past few years as he has worked his way up the junior ranks. But now Popovici has made a name for himself on the senior stage. The 1:43.21 200 freestyle was enough to win the world title by more than a second and made him the 4th-fastest man in history (and 2nd-fastest in a textile suit).

Popovici broke the world junior record with this swim and became the youngest man to crack 1:43 as well as the youngest man to win a world title in the 200 free. Popovici is now going to be on the hunt for his first sub-1:43 swim and has us wondering if he’ll be the answer to Paul Biedermann’s seemingly unbreakable 1:42.00 world record.

In addition to his incredible 200 freestyle, David Popovici collected a gold medal in the men’s 100 freestyle at this meet. He swam a 47.13 world junior record during semi-finals, which had many fans anticipating a rare 46-point during finals. Popovici came up a bit short in the final with a 47.58, but he still ended with another gold medal and got into the top 10 performers list.

Leon Marchand won a silver medal in the 200 butterfly with a 1:53.37. Kristof Milak won that event by swimming more than 3 seconds faster than Marchand with a 1:53.34 to lower the world record and defend his 2019 world title.

Milak won this event 3 years ago at Gwangju 2019 in a 1:50.73 to bring the world record under 1:51 for the first time, down Phelps’ mark of 1:51.51 from 2009. That swim in 2019 shook the world and Milak was slightly slower at the Tokyo 2020 Games when he swam a 1:51.25 (which was still an Olympic record). Milak returned to the apex of 200 butterfly swimming here and reminded us just how far ahead of the field he is in this event.

The 200 fly was certainly his strongest swim of the meet but he also won the 100 butterfly in a 50.14 to slightly trail his European and Hungarian record of 49.68. Additionally, Milak threw down an impressive 46.89 anchor split of the Hungarian men’s 4×100 freestyle relay to help the nation pull off a 5th place finish.

French swimmer Leon Marchand was the only man other than Michael Andrew at the meet to win three individual medals. And he did so in with mind-bending speed. The 400 IM was Marchand’s first win of the meet and it came in European record fashion with a swim of 4:04.28. That swim by Marchand exceeded all expectations and got him as close as anyone’s ever been to Michael Phelps’ 4:03.84 world record in the event. Marchand’s 400 IM was an improvement upon the 4:06.16 European record held by Laszlo Cseh and also took down the former World Championships records, which Chase Kalisz held at a 4:05.90.

This swim alone likely would have gotten Marchand on this list considering how much of a breakthrough it was for this event. But Marchand followed up his 400 IM prowess with another pair of medals. He won the 200 IM in a 1:55.22 national record and then took silver in the 200 fly with a 1:53.37, which is also a national record.

While he didn’t set any world records at this meet as opposed to two other men on this list, Marchand showed that he has the potential to do so in the future and is certainly going to be one to watch going forwards.