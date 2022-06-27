Emily Seebohm Competes on Australia Ninja Warrior

Australian Olympic swimmer Emily Seebohm has made another reality television show appearance: this time competing on the obstacle course challenge show Australia’s Ninja Warrior.

A spinoff of the Japanese show called Sasuke that debuted in 1997, Ninja Warrior pits competitors against each other in an increasingly-difficult series of obstacle courses. In the main competition, there is $200,000 in prize money up for grabs.

Seebohm is one of ten celebrities competing this season for $10,000 to charity and bragging rights. She was one of three celebrities to participate in Monday’s premiere, which included soccer player Archie Thompson.

But the athletes were shown up by an unlikely underdog: singer-songwriter Jack Vidgen.

All three celebrities fell on the same obstacle, a suspended snake-like beam that required competitors to pull themselves across while hanging from 27 doorknobs.

The tie-breaker, then, was the famed Warped Wall. A consistent presence in opening rounds of the competition, the Warped Wall is a 4.35 meter (just over 14 feet high) curved wall that athletes must run up and grab the edge before pulling themselves up and over the lip to finish the course.

Height is generally seen as an advantage in the feat. The six-foot tall Seebohm missed the ledge, as did the 5’9 Thompson.

But it was the 5’9″ Vidgen who was able to grab the lip and easily pull himself up to secure $10,000 for the Trish Multiple Sclerosis Research Foundation. Vidgen chose the charity in honor of his dad, who has MS.

Seebohm, 30, competed for Australia at four Olympic Games between 2008 and 2021. She has won three Olympic relay gold medals in her decorated career, among 7 total Olympic medals. She is also a 5-time World Champion and 7-time Commonwealth Games champion.

Seebohm has not competed since winning a medley relay gold and an individual bronze in the 200 backstroke at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Besides Ninja Warrior, Seebohm also competed on the reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! since Tokyo. She wound up finishing 4th in that show behind a former Australian Rules Football coach and player, singer-songwriter Brooke McClymont, and actor Dylan Lewis.