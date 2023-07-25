Qin Haiyang Unleashes 26.20 50 Breaststroke for New Asian Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight Qin Haiyang of China continued his tear across the sprint breaststroke events at the World Championships, capturing the top seed in the fast and furious 50m.

24-year-old Qin stopped the clock in a massive result of 26.20, holding over a half-second advantage ahead of the rest of the field. That is a huge time gap in a 50m race, especially at a World Championships.

Qin’s semi-final outing sliced .14 off the 26.34 time he produced this morning to render himself the top-seeded swimmer for tonight’s battle.

Entering this competition, Qin’s lifetime best checked in at the 26.61 logged last May at the Chinese Spring Championships. That sat as both the Chinese national record and Asian continental record, so the ace knocked both of those down with his massive performance.

Qin already became the #2 performer all-time in the 100m breaststroke with his gold medal-garnering swim of 57.69 earlier in this competition. He matches that same ranking in this 50m breast, overtaking Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich.

Top 5 Men’s LCM 50 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

Adam Peaty (GBR) 25.95, 2017 Qin Haiyang (CHN) 26.20, 2023 Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) 26.28, 2023 Felipe Lima (BRA) 26.33, 2019/ Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 26.33, 2022 Joao Gomes Jr (BRA) 26.42, 2019

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINAL

World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi , Italy – 26.97 (2017)

, Italy – 26.97 (2017) Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)

2022 World Champion: Nic Fink , United States – 26.45

, United States – 26.45 2022 Time to Final: 27.20

Finals Qualifiers: