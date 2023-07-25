Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Qin Haiyang Unleashes 26.20 50 Breaststroke for New Asian Record

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tonight Qin Haiyang of China continued his tear across the sprint breaststroke events at the World Championships, capturing the top seed in the fast and furious 50m.

24-year-old Qin stopped the clock in a massive result of 26.20, holding over a half-second advantage ahead of the rest of the field. That is a huge time gap in a 50m race, especially at a World Championships.

Qin’s semi-final outing sliced .14 off the 26.34 time he produced this morning to render himself the top-seeded swimmer for tonight’s battle.

Entering this competition, Qin’s lifetime best checked in at the 26.61 logged last May at the Chinese Spring Championships. That sat as both the Chinese national record and Asian continental record, so the ace knocked both of those down with his massive performance.

Qin already became the #2 performer all-time in the 100m breaststroke with his gold medal-garnering swim of 57.69 earlier in this competition. He matches that same ranking in this 50m breast, overtaking Belarus’ Ilya Shymanovich.

Top 5 Men’s LCM 50 Breaststroke Performers All-Time

  1. Adam Peaty (GBR) 25.95, 2017
  2. Qin Haiyang (CHN) 26.20, 2023
  3. Ilya Shymanovich (BLR) 26.28, 2023
  4. Felipe Lima (BRA) 26.33, 2019/ Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) 26.33, 2022
  5. Joao Gomes Jr (BRA) 26.42, 2019

MEN’S 50 BREASTSTROKE – SEMIFINAL

  • World Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)
  • World Junior Record: Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy – 26.97 (2017)
  • Championship Record: Adam Peaty, Great Britain – 25.95 (2017)
  • 2022 World Champion: Nic Fink, United States – 26.45
  • 2022 Time to Final: 27.20

Finals Qualifiers:

  1. Qin Haiyang (CHN) — 26.20
  2. Nicolo Martinenghi (ITA) — 26.74
  3. Sun Jiajun (CHN) — 26.78
  4. Lucas Matzerath (GER) — 26.89
  5. Joao Gomes Hr (BRA) – -26.90
  6. Nic Fink (USA) — 26.95
  7. Peter Stevens (SLO) — 27.04
  8. Sam Williamson (AUS) — 27.06

Swim Addict
22 minutes ago

This is now cartoonish levels of improvement from Qin. Hadent been sub 27 before this year. Goes 26.6 in May, 26.3 in heats and 26.2 in semis with more than half a chance of beating Peaty’s WR in the final which many believe is one of the most difficult in men’s swimming. It’s a remarkable improvement over a 50m (and the dude is 24 years old)!

Cannot wait to see what he does in the 200m.

