Qin Haiyang Breaks Championship, Asian Records In 100 Breast To Claim SC World Title

2024 Short Course World Championships

After a bit of an Olympic hiccup, Qin Haiyang has clearly regained top form as the Chinese native came from behind to win gold in the men’s 100 breaststroke on Day 3 of the Short Course World Championships in Budapest.

Turning third with 25 meters to go, Qin had the fastest closing split in the field (14.72) to run down Kirill Prigoda and Ilya Shymanovich, touching in 55.47 to claim gold and break multiple records in the process.

Qin lowered the World Championship Record of 55.70, set by Shymanovich in 2021, and broke his own Asian and Chinese Records of 55.61, set in October at the Singapore leg of the 2024 World Cup.

Split Comparison – Championship Records

Shymanovich, 2021 Qin, 2024 25.79 26.19 55.70 (29.91) 55.47 (29.28)

Split Comparison – Asian Records

Qin, World Cup Qin, SC Worlds 26.21 26.19 55.61 (29.40) 55.47 (29.28)

When he clocked 55.61 in October, Qin tied South African Cameron van der Burgh for #4 all-time in the event.

With his swim on Thursday, the 25-year-old Qin moves into third in the all-time rankings, while Prigoda, who was a close runner-up in 55.49, jumps into fourth, having broken the Russian Record of 55.82 he set in the prelims.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 100 Breaststroke (SCM)

Shymanovich picked up bronze in 55.60, while Kyrgyzstan’s Denis Petrashov also went sub-56 to take fourth.

Qin had a dominant 2023, sweeping the long course world titles in the men’s 50, 100 and 200 breast in Fukuoka, breaking the world record in the 200 in the process.

Coming into the Paris Olympics as the heavy favorite in both breast events, Qin was well shy of his 2023 times, placing 7th in the 100 breast and 10th in the 200 breast.

He’s rebounded his since then, winning the Triple Crown in the 50 breast on the 2024 World Cup circuit, and adding two wins in the 100 breast and a win in the 200 breast.

Qin will race the 200 breast on Friday and contest the 50 breast on Saturday and Sunday.