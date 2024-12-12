Gabi Brito Posts 1:56.39 200 IM at Winter Juniors to Become #3 Girls’ 13-14 All-Time

2024 Winter Junior Championships – West

Beach Cities Swimming’s Gabi Brito threw down a best time of 1:56.39 in the 200 IM at short course Winter Juniors, moving up to #3 on the 13-14 all-time ranking in the event.

Brito’s performance bumped her up one spot and marked her first time breaking 1:57, as she previously ranked 4th with a time of 1:57.21.

The 14-year-old had posted her previous time just a month earlier at the Kevin Perry Senior Invitational, only to lower it again by nearly a full second.

Brito posted faster splits almost across the board in her Winter Juniors race, with the exception only of the freestyle leg, to overtake Regan Smith for the the #3 spot on the all-time ranking.

Split Comparison

Fly Back Breast Free Winter Juniors – West 25.02 29.31 33.90 28.16 Kevin Perry Senior Invitational 25.53 29.83 33.94 27.91

On the girls’ 13-14 200 IM all-time ranking, Brito now trails only Audrey Derivaux (1:55.73) and Alex Walsh (1:56.20).

Brito turned in the top performance during the preliminary heats on Thursday, mere hours after helping her team break the Winter Juniors – West meet record in the 200 medley relay Wednesday night.

Brito is scheduled to race six more events at Winter Juniors, where she is one of the top seeds in several races, including the 100 fly, 100 back, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast and 200 fly.