Purdue Suspends 13 Student-Athletes For On-Campus Party

Purdue University has suspended 13 student-athletes for holding a party in a campus residence hall in violation of the school’s COVID-19 rules.

The school has not said which sports teams the students are a part of. But Purdue did say the 13 suspended student-athletes are not involved in fall sports, and ESPN reports that they are not members of the men’s or women’s basketball teams. That leaves ten sports (men’s & women’s swimming & diving, men’s & women’s golf, men’s & women’s tennis, track and field, softball, baseball, and wrestling) as possible programs for the suspended athletes.

The suspended students (14 in total, including one non-athlete) must vacate their residence halls this week. The school says it won’t give details on “individual disciplinary outcomes.”

The students were suspended for violating the “Protect Purdue Pledge,” which is part of the school’s rules to limit the spread of the coronavirus. ESPN reports that the school previously suspended 36 people in connection with a party in August.

While many colleges have moved classes to online or hybrid models amid the coronavirus pandemic, many have faced outbreaks among students and student-athletes, leading to pauses in training. Most recently, Florida State paused all swimming practices through October 2 and Kentucky shut down training in mid-September.