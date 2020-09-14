University of Kentucky Halts Swim Practices Amid COVID Outbreak

Citing a high number of positive COVID-19 tests, the University of Kentucky has shut down training for its swimming & diving program, a source tells SwimSwam.

Team members were told last week that the aquatics facility would be shut down through today, with team practices “postponed until further notice.” That’s based on a “high number of positive cases,” team members were told. A source tells SwimSwam that multiple swimming & diving team members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school has declined to either confirm or deny the halting of training. An athletics department representative only provided the following statement:

“UK Athletics has been periodically announcing overall COVID-19 testing results for student-athletes and staff but is not announcing pause of activities by teams or individuals.”

The school did publish an update today on COVID-19 testing. Kentucky says 402 student-athletes were tested over a roughly-two-week period from August 20 to September 14. Fourteen of those student-athletes tested positive – that’s about 3.5% of the athletes tested.

(Kentucky says 306 staff members were also tested, with seven positives for a rate of 2.3%).

It’s notable that those numbers, though published this afternoon, don’t include the past two weeks.

Kentucky competes in the SEC, which just announced revised competition dates for swimming & diving. SEC programs can begin competition on October 1, though the season is mostly restricted to just dual meets, and competition must remain regionalized.

Coronavirus cases have remained high in the state of Kentucky this summer. Single-day positive tests peaked at 715 in mid-July, but have continued to have spikes into the 400-600 range throughout August. One week ago, the state saw 458 new positive cases on Monday, September 7.

Kentucky has had 1,065 deaths and 57,282 total cases of COVID-19. Fayette County (where the University of Kentucky sits in Lexington) has had the second-most cases of any Kentucky county at 4,991.