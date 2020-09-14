SEC Can Start Swim Season On October 1 With Dual Meets Allowed

The SEC has released guidelines for the 2020 swimming & diving season, which can start as early as October 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

SEC swim teams can begin their official seasons as of October 1, 2020, with the regular season set to end on January 25, 2021. That stretch will mostly be limited to dual meets, though the SEC release does say some other formats – like triangular meets or invitationals – could be possible if overall participation numbers are limited and social distancing can be followed.

Here are a few more details from the SEC release:

Season can begin no earlier than October 1, 2020

Regular season must end no later than January 25, 2021

Dual meets only Unless “alternative strategies are identified to limit the overall number of participants to ensure appropriate distancing.”

No limit on the number of events

Competition must be against regionalized opponents

The SEC is generally the first Power-5 conference to begin the postseason in swimming & diving. The SEC Championships are typically in mid-February. There’s no official word yet on the status of the conference championship meet.

Athletes who choose to opt out of the season based on pandemic-related health concerns will have their scholarships honored.

The news means that SEC programs could begin competition within about two and a half weeks. Typically, college dual meets begin as early as September, but the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the start date back as colleges work to resume classes and sports safely.