SEC Can Start Swim Season On October 1 With Dual Meets Allowed

The SEC has released guidelines for the 2020 swimming & diving season, which can start as early as October 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
SEC swim teams can begin their official seasons as of October 1, 2020, with the regular season set to end on January 25, 2021. That stretch will mostly be limited to dual meets, though the SEC release does say some other formats – like triangular meets or invitationals – could be possible if overall participation numbers are limited and social distancing can be followed.
Here are a few more details from the SEC release:
- Season can begin no earlier than October 1, 2020
- Regular season must end no later than January 25, 2021
- Dual meets only
- Unless “alternative strategies are identified to limit the overall number of participants to ensure appropriate distancing.”
- No limit on the number of events
- Competition must be against regionalized opponents
The SEC is generally the first Power-5 conference to begin the postseason in swimming & diving. The SEC Championships are typically in mid-February. There’s no official word yet on the status of the conference championship meet.
Athletes who choose to opt out of the season based on pandemic-related health concerns will have their scholarships honored.
The news means that SEC programs could begin competition within about two and a half weeks. Typically, college dual meets begin as early as September, but the coronavirus pandemic has pushed the start date back as colleges work to resume classes and sports safely.
Let’s get a dual meet style championship that lasts 3-4 weeks! 6 teams auto qualify for the tournament and the last 4 do a meet to finalize the last 2. Then it’s a dual meet every weekend for 3 weeks. From 8 to 4 to 2! It would be very different, but it would limit a huge conference meet and be a lot of fun in my opinion
How would that work for the top individual swimmers who may not be on a winning team?
They still get a chance to swim their main events. While they may only get one swim, they can still put up a time to qualify for NCs. Maybe an award is given to the person who swims the fastest time throughout the tournament? So someone like Brooks Curry could win the 100 free individual title even if LSU doesn’t get out of the round of 8
Dual Meets just like conference tourney. No byes. 5 day format over 2 locations. Single elimination.
SEC- it just means more!
So no fall Invites?