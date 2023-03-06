PSS Fort Lauderdale: British Swimming Roundup

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

March 1-4, 2023

Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

A sizeable British contingent dove in over the course of the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale this past weekend, with Olympians, European Championships medalists and Commonwealth Games athletes among the mix.

Swimmers representing the University of Bath, Swim Wales High-Performance Centre. Loughborough University and more made some noise and entered the medals mix before all was said and done.

The meet represented another racing opportunity before the all-important British Swimming Championships slated for April. That competition marks the sole qualifying event for British swimmers to be selected for this summer’s World Championsips in Fukuoka, Japan.

Leading the way was Olympic medalist Matt Richards who put up a super solid result of 48.48 in the men’s 100m freestyle to earn silver in the event. This was after the 20-year-old produced a prelims time of 48.41. The two performances checked in as the Millfield man’s 2nd and 3rd best performances of his career.

Richards has been training under Ryan Livingstone with the Millfield Performance Squad since the 2022 World Championships in Budapest and these times are further evidence he’s on the right trajectory in his new environment. Last November the freestyle ace also produced 3 new personal bests in short course while racing at the Swim England South West Regional Championships.

Richards recently spoke to SwimSwam’s Coleman Hodges about his take on Fort Lauderdale here.

Notable British Swimming Medalists

Matt Richards – 100m free silver (48.48), 200m free gold (1:47.04), 8th in 50m free (22.48)

Medi Harris – 50m back bronze (28.03), 100m back bronze (1:00.05)

Daniel Jervis – 800m free bronze (7:51.93)

Imogen Clark – 100m breast bronze (1:07.85), 50m breast silver (30.48)

Lauren Cox – 50m back silver (27.91)

Kara Hanlon – 100m breast silver (1:06.93)

Additional British Swimming Top Finishers