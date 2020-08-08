Princeton’s Coronavirus Response Leads Addison Smith to Transfer to UNC

Addison Smith has announced her decision to transfer from Princeton University to the University of North Carolina. She will have 3 seasons of eligibility remaining.

The Tennessee native, who attended the Baylor School in Chattanooga in high school, spent 1 season at Princeton, but says that the advent of the coronavirus pandemic has led her to change programs going forward.

“I had no intention of leaving Princeton at the end of my freshman year and I have the utmost respect for the PWSD legacy and my teammates,” Smith said of her decision. “However, with Princeton’s response to the pandemic, I felt like I needed to explore my options in order to best fit my needs and goals. UNC’s balance of athletic and academic excellence led me to this decision. Whatever comes out of this year, I’m ecstatic to be a Tar Heel!”

Smith’s announcement comes on the same day as Princeton announced that it had changed its plans and would make the entire fall semester remote. That decision follows one by the Ivy League last month, where the conference announced that it was cancelling all sports for the fall semester, including the first half of the swimming & diving season.

In her freshman season at Princeton, Smith was the Ivy League runner-up in the 400 IM, finishing in a 4:14.28. She was beaten by another freshman, Harvard’s Felicia Pasadyn, who won in 4:08.47.

That 400 IM is where Smith saw her biggest drop at Princeton, cutting more than 5 seconds off her best time coming into her college career

Smith also finished 4th in the 500 free (4:46.00) and 8th in the 200 fly (1:59.47). That gave her 75 individual points as part of Princeton’s title-winning effort. She also swam the anchor leg of the team’s 2nd-place 800 free relay – a relay that was made up of 4 freshmen.

Smith’s Lifetime Bests:

Prior to Princeton Best Time at Princeton 200 free 1:47.23 1:46.97 500 free 4:46.11 4:46.00 1000 free 10:12.82 9:57.18 100 fly 53.95 54.08 200 fly 1:59.28 1:59.47 200 IM 2:02.12 2:02.04 400 IM 4:19.83 4:14.28

At UNC, she will bolster a middle distance group that was a weakness for the Tar Heels last season. The team scored just 21 points in both the 500 free and 400 IM at last year’s ACC Championships. What’s more, their top finisher in the 400 IM (Bryanna Cameron – 13th) and their top 2 finishers in the 500 free (Cameron, again, in 13th, and Roby Dryer in 18th) were seniors.

Her best times in both races, as well as the 200 free, would have placed her in the B final at the ACC Championships last season. The Tar Heels finished 4th at last year’s ACC Championships in their first season under new head coach Mark Gangloff.