Princeton Suspends Men’s Swimming and Diving Team’s Season

Princeton University has announced that they have suspended the season of their men’s swimming & diving team pending a final decision whether to finish off the remainder of their schedule. The suspension comes after the discovery of material that was described in a press release as “vulgar,” “offensive,” “racist,” and “misogynistic” on the university-sponsored team listserv (group email distribution service).

University athletic director Mollie Marcoux Samaan and head coach Rob Orr made the call to suspend the team, according to the press release.

“We make clear to all of our student-athletes that they represent Princeton University at all times, on and off the playing surface and in and out of season, and we expect appropriate, respectful conduct from them at all times,” Samaan said. “The behavior that we have learned about is simply unacceptable. It is antithetical to the values of our athletic program and of the University, and will not be tolerated.”

The suspension is effective immediately.

“In the coming days we will make a determination about the status of the team’s remaining schedule and we also will work collaboratively to determine additional actions aimed at education and positive culture building for the team,” she added.

The press release also underscored Princeton‘s commitment to an inclusive, harassment-free environment.

The Princeton men’s swimming and diving team was the center of a different but similar controversy in April of 2015. A video of a group called Urban Congo, mostly members of the Princeton swimming and diving team, that caused a social media outcry from a portion of the student body calling it insensitive to African culture.

Before the suspension, the team’s remaining meets for the season were a dual versus Navy January 7th, a tri versus Harvard and Yale February 5th, and the Ivy League Championships February 22nd-25th.