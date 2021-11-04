Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Practice + Pancakes: Legendary Jim Ellis Takes Us Through a Workout with PDR

I took a trip down to Philly to go film a practice with the Legendary head coach of the Philadelphia Department of Recreation (PDR), Jim Ellis. Ellis, 75, is sharp and energetic, cracking jokes and interacting with his athletes during the whole workout. Ellis along with Tracy Freeland, a PDR alum who now coaches, ran this Thursday pm workout that had a heavy emphasis on body position and technique. They worked freestyle alignment (snorkels, paddles), kicking position (fins) and holding pace with proper technique (fins, paddles, AND buoy).

