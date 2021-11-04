2021 European Short Course Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 LEN EUROPEAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, November 2nd – Sunday, November 7th

Aquatics Palace, Kazan Russia

SCM (25m)

The day three finals session will be jam-packed with action and the stars will be out in full force. The session kicks off with the women’s 200 back finals, and will be followed by finals in the men’s 50 free, women’s 200 fly, women’s 100 IM, men’s 1500 free, men’s 100 breast and women’s 4×50 medley relay. Many semi-finals will take place tonight as well, including the men’s 200 IM, women’s 100 free, men’s 100 back, women’s 200 breast, men’s 200 fly and women’s 50 back.

Dutch backstroke ace Kira Toussaint will take to the pool three times this evening, after taking the top seed in the women’s 200 back final, qualifying second after the prelims on the women’s 50 back and will lead off The Netherlands’ women’s 4×50 medley relay. The men’s 50 free final promises to be tight, with Russian Vlad Morozov looking to defend his title against a slew of challengers, including Italian breakout star Lorenzo Zazzeri and top seed Szebasztian Szabo.

After nearly breaking his own World Record in the semi-finals, Belarusian Ilya Shymanovich will look to hold off Dutchman Arno Kamminga in the 100 breast finals. Swedish star Sarah Sjostrom will take on a tough double during the middle of the session with the 100 free semi-final very closely preceding the 100 IM final. Long course World Record holder Kristof Milak will look to get back on track in the men’s 200 fly semi-final after shockingly missing the podium in last night’s 100 fly final.

Women’s 200 Backstroke Final

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.84 (2015)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 1:59.23 (2014)

World Record: Kaylee McKeon (AUS) – 1:58.94 (2020)

Top 3 finishers:

Gold: Kira Toussaint (NED): 2:01.26

(NED): 2:01.26 Silver: Margherita Panziera (ITA): 2:02.05

Bronze: Lena Grabowski (AUT): 2:04.74

The women’s 200 back was a two-woman race for the gold, with Kira Toussaint touching first to take the win for the Dutch in a new national record and best time. Toussaint’s race strategy was clearly to attack the 3rd 50, where she split a blazing 30.23 and put herself a full second ahead of Italian Margherita Panziera. Panziera closed hard in 30.68, but the the gap was too much to make up and she settled for the silver.

Touching in third for the bronze was Austrian Lena Grabowski, who set a new Austrian record of 2:04.74 in the process. Grabowski was challenged early by Hungary’s Eszter Szabo Feltothy, but pulled away on the back half with a 1:02.94 2nd 100 split. The bronze marks Austria’s first medal for the championships.

Men’s 50 Freestyle Final

SC Euros Record: Vlad Morozov (RUS) – 20.31 (2017)

(RUS) – 20.31 (2017) European Record: Florent Manaudou (FRA) – 20.26 (2014)

World Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 20.16 (2020)

Top 3 finishers:

Hungarian Sebasztian Szabo qualified 1st out of the semi-finals and he protected his top seed by taking the gold in 20.72. Szabo has been one of the stars early in the meet, having also pulled off the upset win in last night’s 100 fly final. Szabo’s win marks Hungary’s first ever European championship in the 50 free.

Coming in for the silver was Italian Lorenzo Zazzeri, whose blazing anchor split yesterday helped the Italians set a new World Record in the 4×50 medley relay. Poland’s Pawel Juraszek and defending champion Vlad Morozov of Russia tied for the bronze medal, touching just ahead of Dutchman Thom De Boer.

Finishing in 7th was Austria’s Heiko Gigler, who set a new Austrian record in 21.25.

Women’s 200 Butterfly Final

SC Euros Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 2:01.52 (2013)

European Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

World Record: Mireia Belmonte (ESP) – 1:59.61 (2014)

Top 3 finishers:

Gold: Svetlana Chimrova (RUS): 2:04.97

Silver: Helena Rosendahl Bach (DEN): 2:05.02

Bronze: Ilaria Bianchi (ITA): 2:05.43

Russia’s Svetlana Chimrova took off quick with Italy’s Ilaria Bianchi, turning at the halfway point in 59.16 to Bianchi’s 58.78. Svetlana then took off on the third 50, splitting 31.86 to post the fastest split in the field and held on for victory in 2:04.97.

Touching in 2nd for the silver was Denmark’s Helena Rosendahl Bach, who went out very smooth and touched 6th at the halfway point but had the fastest 2nd 100 split in the field to nearly run down Chimrova in 2:05.02. Bach’s final 50 was over a full second faster than Chimrova’s but she ran just out of pool to finish the comeback.

Ialty’s Ilaria Bianchi hung on from her quick for the bronze. Finishing in fifth was 15 year old Lana Pudar, who set a new Bosnia and Herzegovinian record of 2:05.89.

Men’s 200 IM Semi-final

SC Euros Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)

European Record: Andreas Vazaios (GRE) – 1:50.85 (2019)

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:49.63 (2012)

Top 8 finishers:

1st: Andreas Vazaios (GRE): 1:53.08

2nd: Alberto Razzetti (ITA) 1:53.39

3rd: Daniil Pasynkov (RUS): 1:54.21

4th: Carles Coll Marti (ESP): 1:54.31

5th: Hubert Kos (HUN): 1:54.21

6th: Thomas Ceccon (ITA): 1:54.73

7th: Bernhard Reitshammer (AUT): 1:54.87

8th: Ilya Borogin (RUS): 1:55.87

The defending champ and European Record Holder Andreas Vazaios won the first semi-final to take the top seed into tomorrow’s final in 1:53.08. Touching just behind him in the first semi was Italian Alberto Razzetti, who will take lane 5 tomorrow night after his 1:53.39 performance. Razzetti’s 200 IM is just off of her lifetime best of 1:53.36, which he set during the ISL meet in Napoli in September.

Russia’s Daniil Pasynkov won the 2nd semi in 1:54.21 to take the third overall seed heading into finals.

Women’s 100 Freestyle Semi-final

SC Euros Record: Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) – 50.95 (2017)

European Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 50.58 (2017)

(SWE) – 50.58 (2017) World Record: Cate Campbell (AUS) – 50.25 (2017)

Top 8 finishers:

1st: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE): 52.21

(SWE): 52.21 2nd: Marrit Steenbergen (NED): 52.22

3rd: Kasia Wasick (POL): 52.41

4th: Barbora Seemanova (CZE): 52.46

5th: Silvia Di Pietro (ITA): 52.75

6th: Arina Surkova (RUS): 52.90

7th: Lidon Munoz Del Campo (ESP): 53.02

8th: Kornelia Fiedkiewicz (POL): 53.17

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, fresh off her victory and new meet record in the 50 free last night, will take the top seed heading into tomorrow night’s 100 free final. Sjostrom’s second 50 split was a very pedestrian (by her standards) 27.53, perhaps saving up a bit for the 100 IM final to come in just a matter of minutes.

The Netherlands’ Marrit Steenbergen domianted the first semi-final by over a half second to take the 2nd seed into tomorrow. Poland’s Kasia Wasick and Czech Republic’s Barbora Seemanova qualified 3rd and 4th in 52.41 and 52.46, respectively. The top four seeds heading into tomorrow’s final seem to be a clear cut above the rest of the field, where those four women will battle for three medals.

Men’s 100 Backstroke Semi-final

SC Euros Record: Stanislav Donets / Arkady Vyatchanin (RUS) – 48.97 (2009)

European Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 48.58 (2020)

World Record: Coleman Stewart (USA) – 48.33 (2021)

Top 8 finishers:

1st: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS): 49.15

2nd: Robert Glinta (ROU): 49.81

3rd: Apostolos Christou (GRE): 49.98

4th: Pavel Samusenko (RUS): 50.09

5th: Lorenzo Mora (ITA): 50.12

6th: Radoslaw Kawecki (POL): 50.15

7th: Matteo Rivolta (ITA): 50.62

8th: Ole Braunscheig (GER): 50.75

Fresh off his new meet record in the 50 back from last night, Russian Kliment Kolesnikov breezed his way to the top seed by almost three quarters of a second in 49.15. If his 50 back was any indication, the meet, European and potentially Coleman Stewart’s World Record could be on alert tomorrow night. Romania’s Robert Glinta finished 2nd in Kolesnikov’s semi and qualified second overall heading into the finals.

Greece’s Apostolos Christou won the first semi-final and became the first Greek man ever under 50 seconds in the 100 back to qualify 3rd with a new national record of 49.98. We should be in for a tight race for the silver and bronze behind Kolesnikov tomorrow night, as the 2nd to 6th seeds were all within 3 tenths of one another.

Women’s 100 IM Final

SC Euros Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.67 (2015)

European Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 56.51 (2017)

