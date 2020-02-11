Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Portuguese National Records Fall At 2020 Lisbon International

2020 LISBON INTERNATIONAL MEETING

  • Saturday, February 8th & Sunday, February 9th
  • Jamor Nacional Sports Center
  • 50m (LCM)
The Jamor Nacional Sports Center hosted the 2020 Lisbon International Meeting over the weekend, where several national records bit the dust over the course of the 2-day affair.

First, in the women’s 1500m freestyle, Diana Durães took gold in a new lifetime best of 16:15.12. That sliced just under half a second off of her own previous national standard of 16:15.60 registered at the Mare Nostrum Tour in Canet in 2018.

The 23-year-old already nailed an Olympic qualifying mark in the grueling free event via her 16:30.67 outing that rendered the Benfica athlete 18th out of the heats at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships.

You can see splits of Durães’ new Portuguese national record here:

But Durães wasn’t done, wrapping up a meet record in the 800m freestyle en route to gold. Capturing the top prize in a mark of 8:33.82, she won by over 6 seconds, although she painstakingly just missed the OLY qualifying standard of 8:33.36.

As a consolation, however, her outing here represents the 2nd fastest time of her career, with Durães’ lifetime best resting at the 8:29.33 produced for 4th place at the 2018 Mediterranean Games.

Rafaela Azevedo also did Portuguese national record damage, establishing a new mark in the women’s 50m backstroke. Touching in a time of 28.43, Azevedo reaped gold in a time that surpassed her own 28.55 national started put up at the 2019 World Championships.

Azevedo also collected 100m back gold in a new meet record mark of 1:01.50.

Jaime Morote Plaza took down the men’s 50m breaststroke meet record, getting on the board in a time of 28.84 for gold. Representing the only swimmer to dip under the 29-second threshold, Morote overtook the previous meet mark of 28.93 set by Israeli Yaaron Shagalov 7 years ago.

Plaza would go on to also crack meet records across the two additional breaststroke races, hitting the wall in a time of 1:02.97 in the 100m 2:17.07 in the 200m.

