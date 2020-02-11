Maru Swimwear Announces SwimOutlet.com as Exclusive U.S. Online Retail Partner

SwimOutlet.com, the web’s most popular swim shop, today introduced UK-based Maru Swimwear to the North American market as the exclusive online retail partner in the U.S.

Maru was founded over 30-years ago and has developed into a sustainable swimwear brand that designs technical styles made from regenerated fabrics, becoming a leader in the swimwear industry for sustainable, environmentally friendly products.

“Bringing new brands to the U.S. market — especially ones with as unique a story and product line as Maru has and will always be one of the hallmarks of SwimOutlet as a retailer,” said Elaina Cuoci, director of merchandising at SwimOutlet.com. Elaina added: “This is a great collection with vibrant prints and colors, but also gentler on our planet with their use of plastic bottles found in our oceans for the styles that make up their Ecotech range.”

Richard Evans, sales director at Maru Swimwear commented: “We’re incredibly excited to launch with SwimOutlet.com in the U.S. market this February, providing them with an initial offering of products exclusively.” Richard added: “We see the North American market as a vital territory as we strive to continue to produce only the very best swimwear, always looking to improve our sustainable footprint.”

The first Maru collection available to SwimOutlet.com in North America features 21 different styles including men’s jammers, one-piece training suits and briefs in both adult and youth sizes.