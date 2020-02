Ally Furano, Jessica Dean Put in 7-Goal Efforts on Women’s Water Polo Week 4

Bucknell’s Ally Furano and LIU Brooklyn’s Jessica Dean headlined the women’s water polo Week 4 scorers, netting seven goal efforts at the Bucknell Bison Invitational.

In addition to her seven-goal haul in a 17-4 win over St. Francis Brooklyn on Saturday, Furano notched a five-goal effort in a 14-10 win against Salem on Friday.

Wagner’s Malia Josephson logged two six-goal performances, in wins over #15 Harvard (12-8) and #23 Bucknell (17-8), while five other players checked in with six baggers.

There were 19 five-goal efforts, including two each by Indiana’s Tina Doherty and La Salle’s Sarah DeFusco.

There were 22 four-goal performances and 66 hat tricks as well.

Collegiate Women’s Water Polo Week 4 Top Scorers