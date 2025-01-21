Polish Open Water Swimmer Bartłomiej Kubkowski Posts New World Record for 24-Hour Swim

Poland’s Bartłomiej Kubkowski broke the world record for distance swam in a 25-meter pool in 24 hours, swimming 103.58 kilometers (64.36 miles) on Saturday, Jan. 18.

The feat took place at the Koszalin Water Park in Koszalin, Poland, where the 29-year-old covered 4143 lengths of the indoor pool over the course of the 24 hours.

The previous world record was 102.8km (63.8 miles), set in 2018 by Dutch swimmer Maarten van der Weijden, the 2008 Olympic gold medalist in the men’s 10km marathon swim.

Kubkowski improved the world record by 780m, taking to Instagram afterward to thank followers and spectators for their support throughout the event.

Swimming 103.58km in 24 hours breaks down to an average pace of about 1:23 per 100 meters, excluding any breaks.

The swim also marked a charitable event, as funds to help Polish children were collected for the Cancer Fighters Foundation.

Kubkowski was a professional swimmer for 15 years and now dedicates his time entirely to ultra long distance swimming.

No stranger to impressive feats in the water, Kubkowski previously won a silver medal at the World Ice Swimming Championships in 2022 and has attempted to swim across the Baltic Sea from Kołobrzeg to Ystad three times, a distance of 170km.

His first attempt to cross the Baltic was in 2021, when he swam 115km in 32 hours and 30 minutes, followed by reaching 116km and 897m in 2022 and 71km in 2023. He plans to take on the challenge again this year in 2025.