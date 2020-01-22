Pittard, Sculti Named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer and Diver of the Week

Courtesy: Pac-12 Conference

SAN FRANCISCO — The Conference office announced today that UTAH’s Charity Pittard was named Pac-12 Women’s Swimmer of the Week and STANFORD’S Carolina Sculti was named Pac-12 Women’s Diver of the Week.

WOMEN’S SWIMMER OF THE WEEK: Charity Pittard, Fr., Utah (Eagle, Idaho)

Pittard (Eagle, Idaho) helped the Utes to three wins this weekend, defeating Washington State (173.5-85.5), Nevada (150-108) and Denver (160-102). Pittard took first place in five events over the two days of competition. On Friday, versus WSU and Nevada, Pittard won the 200-yard breaststroke (2:17.03) and 200-yard individual medley (2:05.49).

On Saturday versus Denver, the freshman swimmer won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.62), 200 breaststroke (2:18.05) and 400 IM (4:29.89). Pittard helped the Utes extend their win streak to four and earned her first Swimmer of the Week/Month honor this season.

ALSO NOMINATED: Briana Thai, California; Emma Ruchala, Utah.

WOMEN’S DIVER OF THE WEEK: Carolina Sculti, So., Stanford (Rye, N.Y.)

Sculti (Rye, N.Y.) posted the top mark in Saturday’s 3-meter diving championship on the second day of competition at the Bruin Diving Invitational. Sculti’s combined score of 657.30 led the pack ahead of second-place finisher Daphne Wils (656.15) of Hawai’i. This is Sculti’s first Diver of the Week/Month honor this season.

ALSO NOMINATED: Laticia Transom, USC.

2019-20 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMER AND DIVER OF THE MONTH/WEEK

PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIP

• Tickets for the 2020 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Championship on Feb. 26-29 in Federal Way, Wash. are on sale now. Tickets can be found at pac-12.com or by clicking the link here.