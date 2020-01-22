SwimOutlet Unveils Eighth Annual 2020 Tech Suit Review

SwimOutlet.com, the web’s most popular swim shop, unveiled its eighth annual 2020 Tech Suit Review this week, the most widely-read swim tech suit review in the swimming marketplace. This year’s review features an all-star list of four reviewers including two Olympians, multiple NCAA champions and two world championship medalists. Five brands are featured among the seven suits, and for the first-time short video summaries of each suit have been added to the reviews for customers to watch.

As part of the Tech Suit Review debut, SwimOutlet.com also announced the launch of its new tech suit category filtering system that enables visitors and customers to search and filter suits by compression and tier: Elite Tech Suits, Mid-Tier Tech Suits, Entry-Level Tech Suits.

With several of the suits expected to be worn on deck at Tokyo 2020 having been unveiled last year already, this year’s review features new suits from arena, Mizuno while Speedo, TYR have updated reviews to feature videos and new color options. The newly-updated Funkita and Funky Trunks APEX Predator suit will have its review released next month.

First published in 2013, the annual Tech Suit Review has become SwimOutlet’s most popular product category test and is the go-to destination for customers and swimmers around the world to read independent opinions and reviews from experts about new racing suits from the top manufacturers.

“Every year we add new elements to our Tech Suit Review along with other new site features and functionality to help customers make more informed choices in their tech suit purchases,” said Elaina Cuoci, Director of Merchandising for SwimOutlet. “This year, we’re pleased to have assembled a new all-star crew of reviewers, to highlight the reviewer’s wear-test feedback on video and to complement that with our new filtering interface in the Tech Suit category on the SwimOutlet.com storefront.”

The independent reviews and product testing were completed over the past month by Olympic Trials/NCAA finalist Julie Stupp (Los Angeles, CA), 2016 Olympian and world silver medalist Cammile Adams (Houston, TX), NCAA Champion from University of Texas John Shebat (Austin, TX) and 4-time NCAA relay champion and 2016 Olympian Dylan Carter (La Jolla, CA).

The reviewers each received product briefings on the new suits, met with product experts from the brands and then tested them over multiple sessions assessing the suits for size/fit, material construction and performance in the water.

The product highlights from the 2020 Tech Suit Review include:

Along with the 2020 Tech Suit Review text and videos, SwimOutlet.com encourages swimmers to also review product and brand information, sizing charts, customer comments and feedback from peers and coaches when making their purchasing decision.

Swimsuit Tech Review is courtesy of SwimOutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner.