Peter Vanderkaay Reflects On Career After Being Inducted Into Michigan Hall of Honor

While 15 years of two-a-days spent in the pool might seem intimidating to many, former University of Michigan men’s swimmer and member of the U-M Hall of Honor Class of 2023, Peter Vanderkaay, astonishingly is perfectly at home with them.

“It’s just your lifestyle,” he said during Thursday’s (Oct. 26) edition of the Conqu’ring Heroes podcast. With an extensive resume of accomplishments, Michigan’s three-time Big Ten Swimmer of the Year humbly reflects on both his collegiate successes and Olympic achievements during and after being part of the Michigan men’s swimming and diving program.

A four-time Olympic medalist, two-time Olympic gold medalist. Three world championships, five national championships and 14 Big Ten Titles.



When asked his perspective on winning Big Ten Swimmer of the Year multiple times, the four-time All-American and 14-time Big Ten champion replied, “To win that award three times was certainly a great accomplishment that I’m super proud of.”

Despite having tough competition in the pool during practice and other Big Ten competitors, Vanderkaay emphasized that putting in the work is the contributing factor in being able to have success in the sport.

“It was a lot of work, and the thing about swimming is you just have to put the time in; It really is a grind,” he said.

His dedication to training along with consistency, ultimately contributed to his ability to reach, attain and surpass his goals as an athlete.

Though Vanderkaay began building an outstanding resume during his time at Michigan, his three Olympic appearances only cement his triumphs as an athlete. Vanderkaay’s first Olympic appearance was in 2004, between his sophomore and junior seasons. Representing Team USA at the Athens Games, Vanderkaay earned a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle relay, jumpstarting his lengthy career as an Olympian.

“It’s really a dream come true, such a fantastic experience for me,” said Vanderkaay when asked to look back on his 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympic appearances. “I went to each Game, I swam well, I walked away with a medal in each one, it was really a blessing to be able to have that longevity in the sport.”

Following the nod to longevity, Vanderkaay reiterated that consistency comes from the dedication to the grind.

“Making the team is sometimes the hardest part,” he said. “You only get one shot at it.”

Vanderkaay credits not only the Olympic team coaching staff but also the coaching staff at Michigan for aiding in his ability to perform well as an Olympian.

Now, nearly 10 years after being away from competition, Vanderkaay is not much involved in the sport and instead works to balance his personal and work lives. Though Vanderkaay leaves much of what is happening with the sport to the younger athletes, he continues to use the same work-hard mentality to daily life.

“What you put in is what you get out, and I really like that mentality and what I do on a day-to-day basis,” he said.