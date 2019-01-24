Persson, Tarasevich, and Stjepanovic Highlight 2019 Grand Prix Malmö

2019 GRAND PRIX MALMÖ

January 26-27, 2019

Malmö, Sweden

Results

LCM

The 2019 Grand Prix Malmö will kick off this weekend for two days of competition in Malmö, Sweden, the country’s 3rd-largest city located at its southern tip.

Among Sweden’s top competitors at the meet is Erik Persson, the national record holder in the 100 and 200 breast. Persson is the top seed in all three breaststroke events, and is also seeded 4th in the 200 IM. Adam Paulsson and Simon Sjodin are two other big names from the Swedish national team, as Paulsson is the top seed in the 400 IM and 400 free and Sjodin the same in the 200 IM. Swedish junior national record holder Bjorn Seeliger, meanwhile, is the top seed in the 50 free, while distance specialist Hanna Eriksson and sprinter Sara Junevik are standouts on the women’s side.

No Sarah Sjöström this meet — the world record holder is going to be competing at the 2019 Euro Meet.

Meanwhile, there are several big names from other countries entered to race in Malmö. Russian backstroker Grigory Tarasevich is the top seed (by a considerable margin) in all three backstroke events, while Serbian record holder Velimir Stjepanovic is the top seed in the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 fly. Swiss-born Nils Liess, who trains in Sweden, is the 200 fly top seed and meet record holder in that event from his performance last year.

Each event winner will receive 1,000 SEK worth of prize money (about $110 USD). For men and women, the top five performances based on FINA points will also win prize money. 1st is 10,000 SEK (or $1,100 USD), then 8,000 SEK for 2nd, 6,000 SEK for 3rd, 4,000 SEK for 4th, and 2,000 SEK for 5th.