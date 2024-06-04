Paseo Aquatics Adds Coach Marco Bellardi To Lead New International Training Program

Paseo Aquatics has announced the addition of Marco Bellardi as Head Age Group Coach and Co-Director of its new International Training Program.

Paseo Aquatics, based out of Valencia, Calif., has launched the International Training Program to identify and support up-and-coming swimmers who may lack adequate resources and infrastructure in their home countries. The program is essentially a four-week training camp with “intensive training and development” at Paseo Aquatics, with host-family boarding included.

Bellardi joins Paseo from Canyon Aquatics, where he was the head age group coach. He also spent time as the head coach at Midtown Weston Aquatics in Florida, and has served on National team staffs for Venezuela, Panama and El Salvador at the Olympics in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

“I am thrilled to join Paseo Aquatics and help lead this transformative initiative,” said Bellardi. “The International Training Program represents an unparalleled opportunity to empower aspiring athletes from diverse backgrounds around the world and guide them towards realizing their full potential on the international stage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coach Marco Bellardi (@coach_marco_bellardi)

Israeli swimmer Loraine Cleveland Lungu and Ukrainian Yelyzaveta “Ellie” Shevtsiv are currently training with the program, and two Venezuelan swimmers are slated to join in July.

“Swimming means everything to me; I was born for it,” said Cleveland Lungu. “When I came here, I jumped in a beautiful pool and immediately saw how the coaches care about the little things and see every swimmer on their own. I think it will be an amazing feeling to represent my country.”

The International Program will be welcoming Brazilian Olympic medalist Bruno Fratus and Venezuelan world champion Albert Subirats to conduct swim clinics in August.

“Paseo Aquatics has been committed to fostering diversity and excellence in aquatics since our inception in 2010,” said Paseo Aquatics head coach Chris Dahowski. “The launch of our International Training Program formalizes our commitment and underscores our dedication to nurturing diverse talent from around the globe and providing athletes with the tools they need to succeed at the highest levels of competition both in the pool and in life.”

The program was created with the goal of preparing swimmers for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

You can learn more about the program here.