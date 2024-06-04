Bjorn Seeliger, Robin Hansson Highlight Swedish Roster For 2024 European Championships

20 swimmers will represent Sweden at the 2024 European Championships later this month. Competition will run from June 17-23rd in Belgrade, Serbia.

Highlighting the roster are Bjorn Seeliger and Robin Hansson. Both represented Sweden at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and compete collegiately for Cal. Both also represented Sweden at the 2023 and 2024 World Championships. This past February, Seeliger finaled in the 50 freestyle finishing 7th in a 21.83.

The two are not the only men who have experience representing Sweden at a World Championship. Last summer, Isak Eliasson, Oskar Hoff, Elias Persson, and Erik Persson all represented the country at the 2023 World Championships.

The women’s side is highlighted by Emelie Fast who is the only woman who will be in attendance later this month that also represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics. Fast swam in prelims of the 100 breast in Tokyo. Fast competed at 2023 Worlds last summer alongside Sara Junevik and Hanna Rosvall who are also on the roster for the 2024 European Championships.

The meet in Belgrade will serve as a last-chance qualification meet for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The qualification period for Paris ends on June 23rd, the final day of the meet.

Women’s Roster

Hanna Bergman, SK Poseidon

Emelie Fast , Södertörns SS

Annie Hegmegi, Jönköpings SS

Sara Junevik , Falu SS

Olivia Klint Ipsa, Kristianstad SLS

Elvira Mörtstrand, Västerås SS

Lisa Nystrand, SK Neptun

Hanna Rosvall , Helsingborgs S

Klara Thormalm, Jönköpings SS

Tea Winblad, Malmö KK

Men’s Roster