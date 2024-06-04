Mitch Larkin Set To Race At Aussie Olympic Trials As Updated Psych Sheets Released

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

After he was a surprising omission from the initial psych sheets, backstroking veteran Mitch Larkin will indeed race at next week’s Australian Olympic Trials.

Larkin was absent from the originally released entry lists in late May, but reports indicated he would still be racing at the meet scheduled for June 10-15 in Brisbane.

That proves to be the case as the 30-year-old is entered in the men’s 100 and 200 back at the Trials as Swimming Australia has published an updated psych sheet.

A three-time Olympian, Larkin is the #8 seed in both the 100 back (55.01) and 200 back (2:00.08), having raced sparsely over the last 18 months, notably taking nearly a year off from competition after the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Training out of the Chandler Swim Club, Larkin was in action on the 2023 World Cup circuit, with his fastest times coming in at 55.01 in the 100 back and 2:01.00 in the 200 back. Most recently, he went 55.50/2:00.44 at the Australian Open Championships in April.

After making his Olympic debut in London, qualifying for the final of the men’s 200 back and placing 8th, Larkin won two medals at the 2016 Games in Rio, claiming silver in the 200 back and bronze in the men’s 400 medley relay.

That came after he was on career-best form in 2015, winning double backstroke gold at the World Championships in Kazan. In November 2015, he set what remains the Australian and Commonwealth Records in the 100 back (52.11) and 200 back (1:53.17) at the World Cup stop in Dubai, and then a few weeks later he set the world record in the SCM 200 back (1:45.63) which still stands today.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Larkin placed 7th in the 100 back (52.79) and 10th in the 200 back (1:57.80).

The updated psych sheets showed no lineup changes for the marquee names already entered in the event.

The competition will run June 10-15 at the Brisbane Aquatic Center.