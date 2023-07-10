Olympic Medalist Mitch Larkin Races At First Meet Since 2022 Commonwealth Games

2023 SPEEDO QLD SHORT COURSE PREP MEET

Saturday, July 8th – Sunday, July 9th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre, Queensland, Australia

SCM (25m)

Results

The 2023 Speedo Queensland Short Course Prep Meet concluded at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre over the weekend with Olympic medalist Mitch Larkin making a rare appearance.

The two-time individual world champion has been quiet since having competed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games but the 30-year-old indeed dove in for multiple events for his first time post-Birmingham.

Larkin took on the SCM 50 backstroke where the Chandler athlete logged a winning time of 24.45. He owns a lifetime best of 22.91 in the event, a time he clocked at the 2015 Australian Short Course Championships.

The ace also raced the SCM 200 backstroke, although he wound up being disqualified.

He opened in 56.49 and closed in 1:00.17 for an unofficial result of 1:56.66. His career-quickest in this longer event rests at the 1:45.63 he also clocked in 2015, a performance which still stands as the World Record.

Since claiming 200m back silver at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, followed by bagging 100m back bronze at the 2019 World Championships, Larkin has been struggling to find his footing.

The Aussie came up empty at the 2020 Olympic Games which sparked a move from coach Dean Boxall at St. Peters Western. He landed Chandler and has been trying to recapture his previous career-best times since.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Larkin placed 11th in the 50m back (25.53), 6th in the 100m back (54.30) and 4th in the 200m back (1:56.91). He also finished 9th in the 200m IM with a time of 2:01.59 in Birmingham.

He opted out of racing at this year’s Australian World Championship Trials which means he’ll be watching the action in Fukuoka from home. Larkin’s appearance at this meet, however, may mean he’s taking steps toward a final run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.