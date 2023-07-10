Daiya Seto Has Evolved From ‘Fluorescent’ To ‘LED’ Through Altitude Training

The 2023 World Championships are nearly upon us, with Fukuoka swimming action set to begin on July 23rd.

Athletes around the globe are putting bows on their final preparation for the biggest event outside of the Olympic Games, including Japan’s Olympic medalist Daiya Seto.

With Frenchman Leon Marchand in his sights in his pet IM events, 29-year-old Seto is coming off of a three-week-long training camp held at altitude in Flagstaff, Arizona. This stint mirrored the same trip he took in February/March of this year when he joined up with American rival Chase Kalisz.

Seto’s coach Takeshi Kato of Tokai University recently spoke with Sankei about Seto’s state of mind and re-focus with Fukuoka now just days away.

“He’s gained confidence,” said Kato.

“I was surprised. There was a great evolution of Daiya Seto. His personality has changed. In Flagstaff, Daiya was able to adapt quickly to the high altitude and was able to complete all the training sessions with high quality.”

Metaphorically, Kato described Seto as evolving from a ‘fluorescent lamp’ at the Tokyo Olympics to now embodying an ‘LED’, meaning he’s upgraded his efficiency and output.

“The way he [Seto] spent time off has also evolved. Unlike February and March, when he was shopping, sightseeing, and eating outside, this time he went to the sauna to rest.

“He tried not to eat too many stimulants. He was so conscious that he refused my invitation to go out to eat curry or something, saying, “I’ll hold off for a while.”

“Seto was able to spend a fulfilling three weeks with nutrition, exercise, and rest.” (Sankei)

Seto will need all his hard work to pour out into the pool when he faces Marchand, Kalisz, Carson Foster (USA), Wang Shun (CHN) and more in the 200m IM and 400m IM events.

Seto enters Fukuoka ranked #2 in the world behind Marchand in the 400m IM and 6th in the world in the 200m IM.