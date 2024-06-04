Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch The 2024 Paris Olympics Live At 160 AMC Movie Theatres In The US

Comments: 5

Coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be available to view in movie theaters. Tickets went on sale through Fandango. This is the first time fans will be able to watch the Olympics in a movie theater.

The theaters will show NBC’s daytime coverage of the Games throughout the US. Competition is scheduled from July 27-August 11th with swimming from July 27-August 4.

160 AMC locations will provide live coverage. The timing of the coverage varies from day-to-day but all of the days begin within the range of 11 am EST through 2 pm EST.

After browsing a few of the potential options, ticket prices seem to range from $6 up to ~$15. Prices depend on time and day while the biggest factor seems to be location. Discounts are available for “Seniors” and “Children.”

Earlier this year, Fandango reportedly did a study of over 6,000 moviegoers. They found that many movie fans are interested in watching events other than movies in theaters. It was found that 70% of parents surveyed said they would be interested in experiencing sporting events, such as the Olympics, on the big screen.

View the NBC trailer on its partnership with AMC here. 
NBC will provide live swimming coverage during the afternoon hours for the first time at a European Olympics, instead of waiting until the evening primetime coverage. Also highlighting some of NBC’s coverage is the addition of Snoop Dogg.

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
neffry
3 seconds ago

Best idea they’ve had in a while – Imagine getting the whole squad to fill a theater to cheer on Team USA. That would be one heck of a vibe

0
0
Reply
Orange Mandela
25 minutes ago

Amazing detail will be available on the 25 meter wide screens.

On the underwater shots, we’ll be able to see tiny air bubbles coming out of the swimmers’ noses!

On the podium shots, we’ll be able to see 2 foot long tears streaming down the victors’ faces during the playing of the national anthems.

4
0
Reply
¡Yes!
31 minutes ago

🦍 🚀 🍿

0
0
Reply
Seth
33 minutes ago

I will consider this.

2
0
Reply
Mr Piano
41 minutes ago

Omg

3
0
Reply

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!