Watch The 2024 Paris Olympics Live At 160 AMC Movie Theatres In The US

Coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be available to view in movie theaters. Tickets went on sale through Fandango. This is the first time fans will be able to watch the Olympics in a movie theater.

The theaters will show NBC’s daytime coverage of the Games throughout the US. Competition is scheduled from July 27-August 11th with swimming from July 27-August 4.

160 AMC locations will provide live coverage. The timing of the coverage varies from day-to-day but all of the days begin within the range of 11 am EST through 2 pm EST.

After browsing a few of the potential options, ticket prices seem to range from $6 up to ~$15. Prices depend on time and day while the biggest factor seems to be location. Discounts are available for “Seniors” and “Children.”