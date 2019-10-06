PASA’s Paige Gambetta Makes Verbal Pledge to UCSB Gauchos

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Paige Gambetta of Los Altos, California has verbally committed to the University of California, Santa Barbara for 2020-21. She will join Cameron Collins and Hannah Joseph in the class of 2024.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at UCSB! Huge thanks to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me along the way. GO GAUCHOS!”

Gambetta finaled in the 100 back (4th, 56.62) and 200 free (8th, 1:50.58 in prelims) and led off the 5th-place 200 medley relay (27.14) at the 2019 CIF Central Coast Section Championships in May. She went on to compete at the California State Meet and finished 20th in the 200 free and 27th in the 100 back. She kicked off long-course season with strong performances at Santa Clara Invitational, finaling in the 200 free and 100 back, before closing out the summer with PBs in the LCM 50 free (27.99), 100 free (58.97), 200 free (2:08.69), and 200 back (2:22.71).

The Gauchos came in third in the women’s meet at 2019 MPSF Championships. Gambetta’s 100/200 back and 200 free times would have figured among the Gauchos’ top-5 performances last season and she would have made the A final of the 200 back, the B finals of the 200 free and 100 back, and the C final of the 100 free at the conference meet (it took 2:07.08 to score in the 200 IM). Gambetta will overlap with future training partners Elena England, Micah Toetter, Sydney Rouse, and Christina Campbell.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 2:01.13

100 back – 56.62

50 back – 27.02

200 free – 1:50.58

100 free – 51.97

200 IM – 2:07.32

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.