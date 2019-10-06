Bowling Green Earns Verbal Commitment from In-state Breaststroker Liv Riggs

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Liv Riggs, who hails from Cincinnati, Ohio, has verbally committed to in-state Bowling Green State University for 2020-21.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Bowling Green State University! I am so thankful for my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me along the way. I couldn’t be happier to be a falcon! Talons up!”

The Indian Hill High School senior specializes mainly in breaststroke and IM. She competed in the 100 breast and 200 IM in high school last season, going best times and placing 8th and 11th in the respective events at Southwest District Championships in Oxford. Riggs swims club for Cincinnati Aquatic Club. She is coming off a successful long-course season in which she earned PBs in her best events at Cleveland Sectionals: 100m breast (1:19.19), 200m breast (2:51.81), and 200m IM (2:35.20). In the spring, Riggs followed her high school PBs with lifetime bests in the 200 breast and 400 IM at Phoenix Sectionals.

Riggs will join the Falcons’ class of 2024 with fellow verbal commit Namie Edge. Bowling Green finished sixth of eight teams at the 2019 MAC Women’s Championships.

It took 1:03.49/ 2:17.60 to final in the 100/200 breast at conference last season. Bowling Green suffered a dearth of breaststroke finalists (MAC only scores an A final and a B final) and nearly all of their fastest breastrokers were seniors. Riggs will overlap one year with Kasie Perretta and Kristen Puthoff.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:07.73

200 breast – 2:29.94

200 IM – 2:14.59

400 IM – 4:47.41

