Chad le Clos Had Food Poisoning in Days Before 2019 ISL Opener

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Chad le Clos said he was battling what he believes to have been food poisoning in the run-up to Saturday’s opener of the 2019 International Swimming League season in Indianapolis.

In a post-race interview, le Clos said that he wasn’t feeling well as recently as Thursday, but felt great on Saturday when he won his lone individual event, the 100 fly, in 49.65 and swam on 2 winning relays as part of a 20.5-point day 1 lead for Energy Standard.