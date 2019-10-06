Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Mitch Larkin is Still Deciding Between 200 Back, 200 IM for Tokyo (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Australian swimmer Mitch Larkin has one of the most difficult decisions to make of all swimmers going into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: whether to swim the 200 IM or the 200 backstroke, as the two events conflict perfectly with each other in the competition schedule.

In 2019, Larkin entered the World Championships on a high after breaking the Australian Record in the 200 IM at the World Championship Trials, but with the door wide open for 200 IM gold at Worlds (his Trials time would have won the race by 4-tenths), Larkin finished 7th in 1:57.32.

Even without a direct conflict on the World Championship schedule, Larkin skipped the 200 back at Worlds.

Speaking after the first session of the first meet in the history of the International Swimming League on Friday, Larkin discussed where he is in the decision making process for Tokyo, and which event he feels has his heart. He says that he’ll probably swim both races at Trials, but that he’ll probably know which he’s going to choose (and that it won’t be both). In the ISL, he’s getting the opportunity to swim both events, albeit in short course.

On Saturday, he swam a 1:49.92 for 2nd place in the 200 back and a 23.57 for 5th place in the 50 back. He also swam 2 relays, making 4 total races in the span of 2 hours for the Cali Condors.

Larkin is the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 200 backstroke and the 2015 World Champion in the same event.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
DEAN IS GOD

rylov gonna be 2 gud

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!