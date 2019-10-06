Mitch Larkin is Still Deciding Between 200 Back, 200 IM for Tokyo (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 1

Australian swimmer Mitch Larkin has one of the most difficult decisions to make of all swimmers going into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: whether to swim the 200 IM or the 200 backstroke, as the two events conflict perfectly with each other in the competition schedule.

In 2019, Larkin entered the World Championships on a high after breaking the Australian Record in the 200 IM at the World Championship Trials, but with the door wide open for 200 IM gold at Worlds (his Trials time would have won the race by 4-tenths), Larkin finished 7th in 1:57.32.

Even without a direct conflict on the World Championship schedule, Larkin skipped the 200 back at Worlds.

Speaking after the first session of the first meet in the history of the International Swimming League on Friday, Larkin discussed where he is in the decision making process for Tokyo, and which event he feels has his heart. He says that he’ll probably swim both races at Trials, but that he’ll probably know which he’s going to choose (and that it won’t be both). In the ISL, he’s getting the opportunity to swim both events, albeit in short course.

On Saturday, he swam a 1:49.92 for 2nd place in the 200 back and a 23.57 for 5th place in the 50 back. He also swam 2 relays, making 4 total races in the span of 2 hours for the Cali Condors.

Larkin is the 2016 Olympic silver medalist in the 200 backstroke and the 2015 World Champion in the same event.