Butterflyer Kyle Floyd Verbally Commits to Boston College

Kyle Floyd from Spotsylvania, Virginia has announced his intention to swim for Boston College next fall. Floyd attends Woodberry Forest School and does his year-round swimming with Rappahannock Area YMCA Swim Team. A fly/free/IM specialist, Floyd is coming off a long-course season that saw him improve his lifetime bests in the 50m free, 100m back, 100/200m fly, and 200m IM at Eastern Senior Zone Championships. He took 3rd place in the 100m fly (57.40), 10th in the 200 IM (2:13.08), 14th in the 200m fly (2:13.53 in prelims), and 29th in the 50 free (25.30).

After going best times in the 100 free and 500 free in high school season, Floyd wrapped up the spring with PBs in the 50/200 free, 100 back, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM at Virginia LSC Short Course Senior Championships. He swam at the Virginia Independent Schools state meet in February, finishing 2nd in the 100 fly (50.30) and 3rd in the 100 free (47.04). He anchored the 400 free relay to fourth place (46.67) and the 200 medley relay to third.

Floyd will overlap a year with BC flyer Colin O’Leary and two with Ty Gruwell and Damion Ribeiro. It took 47.14/1:45.68 to final in the 100/200 fly at 2019 ACC Championships.

Top SCY times:

200 fly – 1:50.61

100 fly – 50.01

200 IM – 1:53.07

200 free – 1:43.57

100 free – 47.04

50 free – 21.61

