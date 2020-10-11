Pac-12 Top 8 Finalist Tyler Klawiter Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

University of Utah swimmer Tyler Klawiter has entered the NCAA transfer portal, indicating his intention to transfer out from Utah.

Klawiter declined to elaborate on his reasons for transferring, but says that he will continue with his 5-course load at Utah for the fall semester, planning to sit out the 2020-2021 season, regardless of what it looks like, and begin at a new school in the fall of 2021.

Klawiter, who spent 2 seasons at Utah, holds top 10 times in program history in the 500 free (4:23.67 – 7th), 1000 free (9:01.09 – 2nd), and 1650 free (15:00.73 – 4th).

At the 2020 Pac-12 Championships, he finished 8th in the mile, just missing his mid-season seed time by about 3 seconds. Along with a 23rd-place finish in the 500 free and 43rd place in the 200 free. In total, in the Pac-12’s B-Final scoring system, that accounted for 11 individual points out of the Utes’ 384-point total that placed them 5th. Of those points, 236 were individual points, which means Klawiter accounted for about 4.7% of the team’s individual scoring.

Best Time – Progression

Pre-college Freshman Sophomore 200 free 1:41.06 1:40.32 1:40.67 500 free 4:31.30 4:24.49 4:23.67 1650 free 15:26.70 15:16.47 15:00.73

In long course, he is a Futures qualifier in the 800 free with a best of 8:38.55.

A native of Spring, Texas, where he attended Klein Oak High School, he finished 7th at the Texas 6A High School State Championship as a senior in the 500 free.