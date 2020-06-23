Olympic Star Summer Sanders Swimming Wisdom: GMM presented by SwimOutlet.com

In this Gold Medal Minute takeover of the SwimSwam Podcast we have Olympic swimming icon and television star Summer Sanders.

Summer was the most decorated swimmer of the 1992 Olympic Games, earning four medals, two gold, one sliver, and a bronze. At that time she was the first female to make the U.S. Olympic Team in four individual events since Shirley Babashoff did it back in 1976.

At Stanford University Summer won nine NCAA Titles and helped the Cardinal to an NCAA Team Title in only two years. She gave up her eligibility after her sophomore year. (We didn’t say turning pro back then.)

Summer’s career burned white-hot. She accomplished a great deal in a very small window, one quad, 1988-92. The big moment, the ah hah moment, came at the tender age of 15 when she got 3rd at the 1988 U.S. Olympic Trials in the 400 IM. From that one point forward Summer medaled at all international events representing Team USA.

While Summer gained fame at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, her star really rose throughout her 25-year TV career. Her credits are too long to list, but she’s worked with nearly everyone, CBS, ESPN, NBC, MSNBC, FOX SPORTS, MTV, etc.. However, I think her biggest fans grew out of her Nickelodeon show FIGURE IT OUT. What do you think?

In this podcast we cover a lot of ground, but I’d like to hear from you for future episodes.

I think Summer will return to the podcast if we can cover some interesting topics.

