Olympians Set To Highlight USA Swimmings 2017 Winter Nationals

Press Release courtesy of USA Swimming

Short-course national titles will be on the line for many of the United States’ top swimmers next week at USA Swimming’s Winter National Championships, set for Nov. 29-Dec. 2 at Ohio State University’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion.

The meet opens Wednesday, Nov. 29 with a relay-only session at 6 p.m. ET. Thursday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 2, prelims will be held at 9 a.m. ET, followed by finals at 5 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at usaswimming.org.

All sessions of the meet will stream online and via the NBC Sports app. NBC will air exclusive television coverage from Columbus on Sunday, Dec. 10 from noon-1 p.m. ET.

Among the stars expected to compete include Olympic champions Nathan Adrian (Bremerton, Wash./California Aquatics) and Ryan Murphy (Jacksonville, Fla./California Aquatics), as well as individual Olympic medalists Chase Kalisz (Bel Air, Md./North Baltimore Aquatic Club), Cody Miller (Las Vegas, Nev./Badger Swim Club) and Josh Prenot (Santa Maria, Calif./California Aquatics).

Women’s standouts expected to swim in Columbus include 2016 Olympians Melanie Margalis (Clearwater, Fla./Saint Petersburg Aquatics), Olivia Smoliga (Glenview, Ill./Athens Bulldog Swim Club) and Kelsi Worrell (Westampton, N.J./Cardinal Aquatics). The Breakout Performer of the Year winner from Sunday’sGolden Goggle Awards, Mallory Comerford (Kalamazoo, Mich./University of Louisville), also is slated to compete.

About USA Swimming

