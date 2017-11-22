Miranda Donley Transfers from NC State to Texas A&M

Ohio sprinter Miranda Donley will join Texas A&M’s roster beginning in January after starting her year at NC State. She is a three-time 50 free Ohio state champion, and was named the Ohio High School swimmer of the year this spring as a senior.

Donley has not suited up to race yet for the Wolfpack this year, and it’s unknown how long she was on campus this semester, or if she was on campus at all. Texas A&M did release their incoming class of 2022 today, however, listing Donley as a mid-season addition for this year.

The Aggies’ press release states the following: “[Donley was o]riginally signed with North Carolina State out of high school, but will enroll at Texas A&M in January of 2018.”

TOP TIMES

50y free – 22.49

100y free – 49.41

100y fly – 54.64

Donley is a good pickup for A&M, with a 50 free fast enough to suggest that she’s capable of splitting sub-22 on a relay. Her 50 free would’ve placed her 3rd at the Art Adamson Invitational behind only A&M’s Beryl Gastaldello and Stanford’s Janet Hu. Granted, it was a mid-season invite, but Donley’s 50 free best is right in the thick of things with the rest of the Aggie sprint group, as is her 100.