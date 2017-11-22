2018 German Nationals will be open for international competitors

The “International German Championships 2018” (Internationale Deutsche Meisterschaften 2018) will take place in Berlin from July 19th-22nd 2018 in Berlin at the “Schwimm- und Sprunghalle im Europasportpark (SSE)”. For many years, one stop of the FINA World Cup was held here in the 25m edition of the adjustable 50m pool.
Many World, National and European records were set in the fast pool over the years – NINE of the actual short course world records were etablished in Berlin from 2009 to 2017. Ranomi Kromowidjojo (50 m freestyle) and Katinka Hosszu (100 m IM) reached new world records during this year’s FINA World Cup in Berlin.
International competitors are eligible to swim in the open class and for sure they will have with the German top swimmers Marco Koch, Philip Heintz, Franziska Hentke, Alexandra Wenk, Damian Wierling, Sarah Köhler, Lisa Graf, Poul Zellmann, Florian Wellbrock fast challengers in every stroke and distance. The European LC Championships will run from 3 August to 12 August 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland, and the German Nationals could be a good possibility for a last formtest.
The conditions for international participants are:
- Achievement of the qualification times
- Member of a national team
- Approval of the athlete’s national swimming association
Here are the qualifying times:
|Open class
|Women
|Men
|50m freestyle
|00:27,64
|00:24,55
|100m freestyle
|00:59,88
|00:53,74
|200m freestyle
|02:10,09
|01:58,09
|400m freestyle
|04:34,38
|04:11,04
|800m freestyle
|09:21,33
|08:42,43
|1500m freestyle
|17:59,73
|17:07,68
|50m breaststroke
|00:34,48
|00:30,55
|100m breaststroke
|01:15,22
|01:06,95
|200m breaststroke
|02:41,86
|02:24,79
|50m backstroke
|00:31,29
|00:27,67
|100m backstroke
|01:07,18
|00:59,79
|200m backstroke
|02:23,85
|02:10,38
|50m butterfly
|00:29,23
|00:26,11
|100m butterfly
|01:04,74
|00:57,71
|200m butterfly
|02:23,23
|02:09,69
|200m IM
|02:27,36
|02:12,50
|400m IM
|05:12,65
|04:43,58
Source: DSV, please check the qualifying times also here
Note: In German “F” means freestyle (Freistil), “B” means breaststroke (Brustschwimmen), “R” means backstroke (Rückenschwimmen) and “S” means butterfly (Schmetterlingsschwimmen).
