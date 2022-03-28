Olympian Catie DeLoof Signs With Mizuno USA In Her Pursuit of Paris 2024

Courtesy of Mizuno, a SwimSwam partner.

NORCROSS, GA – (March 28th, 2022) – Mizuno, a global leader in sports apparel and equipment, brings on the addition of Catie DeLoof to their female roster. In a successful 2021 summer in Tokyo, Catie found herself on the podium as a part of the 4×100 free relay earning Bronze. With her success in the pool and the impact she makes on the younger generation, Mizuno USA is excited to partner with her in advancing their female offering.

Catie, a Michigan native and one of four DeLoof sisters, understands the family mentality. She quotes, “Family is important to me because they are my biggest supporters as well as my hardest critiques, but without them I wouldn’t be where I am today. Mizuno makes me feel like I am a part of their family. It is nice to have such a supportive community that also cares about you outside of the water with a common goal of being the best you can in sport.

Catie graduated from the University of Michigan in 2019 where she was a nine-time CSCAA All-American, five time Big Ten Champion and a three time All-Big Ten selection. Her drive in the sport after graduation led her to gain a spot as a member of the 4×100 Freestyle relay taking home a bronze medal in Tokyo. Her success in and out of the pool and her drive to be the best she can be will be a huge asset for Mizuno Swim.

Clint, Director of Team Sports, mentions “Adding Catie DeLoof to our female roster is exciting for us. To be moving towards making females in the swim space confident to reach beyond what they thought was possible and leading the next generation of athletes in the sport is remarkable. With Catie, we feel we can utilize her expertise and connections to make girls feel confident and comfortable in Mizuno.”

Catie’s favorite Mizuno product is the Accel goggle which she feels allows her to feel safe and confident diving in the pool to reach her goals. She will be wearing Mizuno tech suits, training apparel, and equipment as she reach’s her goals and makes a positive impact in the sport of swimming. Welcome to the Mizuno family Catie!

Visit MizunoUSA.com to see more products/updates and follow @MizunoSwimUSA to stay up to date on the latest news and product releases.