Joe Hayburn Swims 1:45.95 200 Back to Close Out Christiansburg Sectionals

2022 Speedo Sectional Championship – Christiansburg

  • March 24-27, 2022
  • Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Results on MeetMobile “2022EZ Southern Region Speedo Champ Series”

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 3

Combined

  1. Occoquan Swimming Inc – 1184
  2. Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 822
  3. Lancaster Aquatic Club – 622.5
  4. Arlington Aquatic Club – 522
  5. Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 475.5

Men

  1. Occoquan Swimming Inc – 658
  2. Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 393
  3. Arlington Aquatic Club – 391
  4. Annapolis Swim Club – 311.5
  5. Loyola Blakefield Aquatics – 199

Women

  1. Occoquan Swimming Inc – 526
  2. Lancaster Aquatic Club – 441
  3. Fox Chapel Killer Whales – 432.5
  4. Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 429
  5. Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 328.5

On the final day of the Christiansburg Sectionals meet, Occoquan Swimming Inc 17-year-old Benjamin Huffman won the men’s 1000 free in a new best time of 9:26.49. He entered the meet with a personal best of 9:32.50, marking a 6.02-second drop for the Boston College recruit. He even split the race, swimming a 4:42.92 on the first 500, then posting a 4:43.58 on the 2nd 500.

Annapolis Swim Club 18-year-old Joe Hayburn matched his personal best to win the 200 back. Hayburn swam a 1:45.95, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 1:50. The time was just off Hayburn’s personal best of 1:45.38, which he just set last month.

In the women’s 200 back, NLAC 17-year-old Jade Castro swam a 1:59.47 to get her hand on the wall first. For Castro, it was her first time under 2:00 in the event, marking a milestone performance for her.

Arlington Aquatic Club’s Michael Zhang, 18, won the men’s 200 IM in 1:49.93. That was a milestone swim for Zhang as well, marking his first time under 1:50 in the event. Zhang was fantastic on the breast leg of the race, splitting 30.21.

Lancaster Aquatic Club 13-year-old Ashley Mellinger won another event to close out the meet, swimming a 2:06.06 in the women’s 200 IM. That swim was a personal best for Mellinger by 0.78 seconds.

Other Sunday event Winners

  • Women’s 1650 Free: Alyssa Martel (OCCS) – 17:09.90
  • Men’s 100 Free: Matvei Namakonov (AAC) – 45.31
  • Women’s 100 Free: Jamie Cornwell (OCCS) – 50.96

