Joe Hayburn Swims 1:45.95 200 Back to Close Out Christiansburg Sectionals

2022 Speedo Sectional Championship – Christiansburg

March 24-27, 2022

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

SCY (25 yards)

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile “2022EZ Southern Region Speedo Champ Series”

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 3

Combined

Occoquan Swimming Inc – 1184 Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 822 Lancaster Aquatic Club – 622.5 Arlington Aquatic Club – 522 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 475.5

Men

Occoquan Swimming Inc – 658 Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 393 Arlington Aquatic Club – 391 Annapolis Swim Club – 311.5 Loyola Blakefield Aquatics – 199

Women

Occoquan Swimming Inc – 526 Lancaster Aquatic Club – 441 Fox Chapel Killer Whales – 432.5 Nation’s Capital Swim Club – 429 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics – 328.5

On the final day of the Christiansburg Sectionals meet, Occoquan Swimming Inc 17-year-old Benjamin Huffman won the men’s 1000 free in a new best time of 9:26.49. He entered the meet with a personal best of 9:32.50, marking a 6.02-second drop for the Boston College recruit. He even split the race, swimming a 4:42.92 on the first 500, then posting a 4:43.58 on the 2nd 500.

Annapolis Swim Club 18-year-old Joe Hayburn matched his personal best to win the 200 back. Hayburn swam a 1:45.95, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 1:50. The time was just off Hayburn’s personal best of 1:45.38, which he just set last month.

In the women’s 200 back, NLAC 17-year-old Jade Castro swam a 1:59.47 to get her hand on the wall first. For Castro, it was her first time under 2:00 in the event, marking a milestone performance for her.

Arlington Aquatic Club’s Michael Zhang, 18, won the men’s 200 IM in 1:49.93. That was a milestone swim for Zhang as well, marking his first time under 1:50 in the event. Zhang was fantastic on the breast leg of the race, splitting 30.21.

Lancaster Aquatic Club 13-year-old Ashley Mellinger won another event to close out the meet, swimming a 2:06.06 in the women’s 200 IM. That swim was a personal best for Mellinger by 0.78 seconds.

Other Sunday event Winners