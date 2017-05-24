Oklahoma Record Holder Aaron Keesling Commits to Missouri State

  Shawn Klosterman | May 24th, 2017

Phillips 66 Splash Club breaststroker Aaron Keesling has only been swimming for four years, and in that time he has become a force in Oklahoma swimming.  He has developed to become a Summer Junior National Qualifier and recently committed to join friend and fellow Oklahoma standout Liberty Howell as a Missouri State Bear.

While representing Bartlesville High School under Coach Chad Englehart, Keesling was the Oklahoma State Champion in the 100yd breaststroke for both 2016 and 2017, breaking a 23 year old State Record along the way with his top time of 55.65.

Keesling is an Eagle Scout and plans to pursue a major in the field of business, telling SwimSwam, “I chose Missouri State because they have an excellent program that will enable me to chase my true potential.  I can’t wait to be a Bear!”

Top times:

  • 100 SCY Breast: 55.65
  • 200 SCY Breast: 2:05.94
  • 200 SCY I.M.: 1:53.76
  • 100 LCM Breast: 1:07.60
  • 200 LCM Breast: 2:30.06

 

