Ohio State Announces 2017-18 Schedule with W. NCAAs at Home

With the 2017-18 NCAA swimming season quickly approaching, Ohio State has announced the men’s and women’s swimming schedules. Highlights for the Buckeyes this year include their annual Ohio State Invitational in November and a home dual meet match up with Big 10 rival Michigan. It’s a big year in Columbus, as they’ll also host the 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals, 2018 Women’s Big Ten Championships, and 2018 Women’s NCAA Championships.

The Buckeyes begin with their exhibition meets in early October, but their first official dual meet is with Kenyon on October 27th. They’ll then face their next opponents on November 3rd, with in-state competition from Denison and Akron. Those are the only swim meets they have before their winter invite, which serves as a chance to qualify for NCAAs early on. That’ll take place from November 17-19. They’ll then host the 2017 U.S. Winter Nationals from November 30-December 2, bringing nationwide competition from NCAA, club, and pro swimmers.

Ohio State’s schedule is back-loaded, as they’ll face tougher competition after winter training when they return to competition in January. They’ll face SEC foes in early January, with Kentucky and Toledo on January 5-6 and Alabama on January 18. Then they move on to Big Ten competition, hosting a tri-meet with rivals Michigan and Rutgers, as well as ACC foe Virginia Tech, on January 20. That’ll be their final dual meet, leaving just the Shamrock Invitational (January 26-27) and Ohio State Winter Invitational (February 10-11) to go before championship season kicks off.

On February 14-17, they host the women’s Big Ten Championships. The men will travel to Minneapolis for Big Tens on February 21-24. Qualifiers will go on to compete at NCAAs to close the season. The women will once again swim at home from March 14-17. The men will travel to Minneapolis again to compete from March 21-24.

OHIO STATE 2017-18 SWIMMING & DIVING SCHEDULE

*Bold = Home Meet*

OCTOBER

Fri. 6 Scarlet and Gray (Exhibition) Columbus, Ohio 3 p.m.

Sat. 7 Alumni Meet (Exhibition) Columbus, Ohio 8 a.m.

Fri. 27 KENYON Columbus, Ohio 6 p.m.

NOVEMBER/DECEMBER

Fri. 3 DENISON/AKRON Columbus, Ohio 6 p.m.

Thu. 9- Sat. 11 Minnesota Diving Invitational Minneapolis, Minn. All Day

Fri. 17 – Sun. 19 OHIO STATE INVITATIONAL Columbus, Ohio All Day

Wed. 29 – Sat. 2 2017 AT&T WINTER NATIONALS Columbus, Ohio All Day

Thu. 30 – Sat. 2 Total Performance Invitational Gambier, Ohio All Day

JANUARY

Fri. 5- Sat. 6 Kentucky/Toledo Lexington, Ky. All Day

Thu. 18 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 12 p.m.

Sat. 20 MICHIGAN/VIRGINIA TECH/RUTGERS Columbus, Ohio 12 p.m.

Fri 26 – Sat. 27 Shamrock Invitational South Bend, Ind. All Day

FEBRUARY

Sat. 10 – Sun. 11 OHIO STATE WINTER INVITATIONAL Columbus, Ohio All Day

Wed. 14 – Sat. 17 WOMEN’S BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIPS Columbus, Ohio All Day

Wed. 21 – Sat. 24 Men’s Big Ten Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day

Sun. 25 WOMEN’S LAST CHANCE MEET Columbus, Ohio All Day

MARCH

Sun. 4 MEN’S LAST CHANCE MEET Columbus, Ohio All Day

Thu. 8 – Sat. 10 NCAA ZONE DIVING MEET Columbus, Ohio All Day

Wed. 14 – Sat. 17 WOMEN’S NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS Columbus, Ohio All Day

Wed. 21 – Sat. 24 Men’s NCAA Championships Minneapolis, Minn. All Day