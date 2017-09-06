Texas A&M Men’s Schedule Features Battle with the Longhorns

The Texas A&M men have released their schedule for the upcoming 2017-18 NCAA season. The Aggies will have 4 home dual meets and 3 away dual meets on their plate this season. That includes 3 SEC opponents. They’ll also host their annual Art Adamson invitational at midseason. The Aggies have beefed up their schedule this season, as they’ll be facing 3 opponents who finished in the top 15 at last season’s NCAAs.

The men kick off their dual meet season on the road against Notre Dame and Michigan State on October 13th-14th. They’ll then take on their first SEC opponent, traveling to Auburn on October 21st. Next up on their list of dual meets is a battle against defending NCAA champion Texas. On November 3rd, the in-state rivals will go head-to-head in a dual meet for the first time since the 2014-15 season. That’ll be their last dual meet before they host the Art Adamson Invite. Swimmers will get a chance to qualify for NCAAs early on at that meet, which will take place from November 16th-18th.

After Art Adamson, the Aggies have about a month off from competition. They return to racing in a dual meet with Incarnate Word at home on December 16th. They’ll hit the road on January 3rd for the Orange Bowl Classic in Key Largo, Florida, and return 3 days later for a dual meet with SEC rival Missouri on January 6th. After Mizzou, they have their last road dual meet against SMU on January 20th. They’ll then host their final dual meet of the season against in-state rival SMU on January 26th.

Championship season kicks off in February, and the Aggies will be hosting the 2018 SEC Championships from February 14th-18th. After that, they have one last chance to pick up a few more NCAA qualifying times at the American Short Course Championships in Austin from March 1st-3rd. The big show will take place towards the end of March, as qualifiers will travel to Minneapolis to compete in the Men’s NCAA Championships from March 21st-24th.

TEXAS A&M MEN’S 2017-18 SCHEDULE: