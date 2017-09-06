Swimming Australia Updates Open Water Event Bylaws

Swimming Australia announced that the 2018 Australian Open Water Swimming Championships will remain at Brighton Beach in Adelaide, but participants should expect some notable changes at next year’s event.

In order to be better-aligned with international rules and regulations, as well as to create a more meaningful competition with straightforward selection, Swimming Australia has altered their bylaws effective the 2018 competition. There are 3 main points of change within the bylaws, which involve the areas of age ranges, the actual competition program, as well as date of birth consideration for eligibility. You can review the more descriptive changes to be implemented here, but below is a quick snapshot.