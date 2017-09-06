8-Time Olympic Medalist Allison Schmitt Joins Houston Relief Event

Two-time U.S. Olympian Cammile Adams, in partnership with The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour, has added some significant star-power to her fundraiser event in Houston later this month.

8-time Olympic medalist Allison Schmitt will join Adams at Westside High School on September 24th, where, for a $50 (or more) donation, young swimmers will have the chance to race Adams and Schmitt, take photographs when them and their international medals, and get autographs on anything they want. The session will also include a Q&A for parents with both swimmers.

Schmitt, the first-ever Swammy Award winner for Female Swimmer of the Year, was a member of the 2008, 2012, and 2016 U.S. Olympic Teams. At the London Games, the best meet of her career, she won 3 golds (200 free, 800 free relay, 400 medley relay); 1 silver (400 free); and a bronze (400 free relay).

Later in her swimming career, Schmitt has become an outspoken advocate for awareness of mental health issues in athletes, including depression – which she faced after the 2012 Olympics.

All proceeds will go to help Houston and southeast Texas recover from the historic flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. Half of the money raised will go to families affiliated with Energy Core Aquatics (the host team for the event), where at least 20 families had their homes destroyed; the other half will go to help other families under the umbrella of the Gulf Swimming LSC who were displaced by the flood waters.

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour is a SwimSwam Partner.