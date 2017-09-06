NC State Begins Official Practices This Week

On the heels of a summer that saw the NC State men’s & women’s swimming & diving team continue to establish a name for itself on the global stage, both teams began official practice this week under the guidance of head coach Braden Holloway . The women started things off on Tuesday morning, while the men commenced earlier this morning inside the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center.

For some members of the team, this marked the beginning of the end of what has been an incredible journey of prosperity and success over the past few years that has included multiple ACC Championships and top-ten finishes at the NCAA Championships. For others, it was an opportunity to learn from their more experienced teammates, as well as show what they can immediately add to the team.

With the Wolfpack Games occurring at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 29 , the men’s & women’s swimming & diving team will continue working tirelessly to ensure it is ready to put on an exciting show for Wolfpack nation.

Press Release courtesy of NC State Athletics.