Former Kentucky Sprinter Cobe Garcia Makes Move to NC State

After three women have uprooted from their former programs to find a new home at NC State over the summer, Cobe Garcia has done the same with a transfer out of the University of Kentucky. The Burlington, Kansas native will start up as a junior this fall at NC State.

Garcia currently ranks 8th all-time in the 50 free in Kentucky program history with his 19.70 collegiate (and lifetime) best, which he did at the 2017 SEC Championships. The story of his 19.70 is actually a funny one– he had initially tied for 16th, the last B final spot, with Texas A&M’s Adam Koster in the 50 free prelims with a 19.81. In the swim-off, both he and Koster tied again at 19.70, before Koster finally eked him out in their second swim-off. Garcia ended up in the C final, where he would place 2nd, and 18th overall.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 19.70

100y free – 44.22

200y free – 1:38.85

50m free – 22.98

100m free – 51.69

Garcia joins a renowned sprint group in Raleigh that includes 2016 Olympic gold medalist Ryan Held, 2017 Worlds finalist and 2017 WUG Champion Justin Ress, Auburn transfer Jacob Molacek, and 2016 Euro Jr Champion Giovanni Izzo, among others.

Garcia’s not quite fast enough to score at NCAAs individually, though he’s only a few tenths off of that level in the 50 free. He could certainly become an immediate relay piece for the Wolfpack, too. He marks the fourth transfer this summer for NC State as a combined program, and he joins Molacek and Noah Hensley as newcomers this season on the men’s side (Molacek and Hensley each had a year off between their old schools and NC State).