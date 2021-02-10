Ohio High School Division 2 A-Finalist Amy Evans Verbally Commits to Lynn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Amy Evans from Mansfield, Ohio has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Lynn University beginning in the 2021-22 school year.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Lynn University! I am so thankful for my friends, family, teammates, and coaches who have supported me along the way. Go Fighting Knights! 💙”

The Ontario High School senior is a versatile swimmer who specializes mainly in fly, breast, and free. She contributed to three Ontario relays in the 2020 Ohio State High School Division 2 finals last February. She anchored the 5th-place 200 free relay (25.22) and 12th-place 400 free relay (55.86) and she swam fly (26.85) on the 14th-place 200 medley relay.

Evans now swims club for Endeavor Performance Swim Club, after her previous team the Ohio State Swim Club ceased operations this summer. She has not competed since February 2020’s MAKO Senior Circuit where she updated a slew of LCM lifetime bests, including the 100/200 free, 50/200 breast, and 50/100 fly. In SCY, she notched PBs in both the 100 fly and 100 breast last year during high school season.

Evans will join a strong breaststroke training group at Lynn, led by Samantha Beck and Ewa Osiniak who scored in the 100/200 breast finals at the 2020 SSC Championships.

50 fly – 27.52

100 fly – 1:00.67

50 breast – 35.23

100 breast – 1:10.81

50 free – 26.10

100 free – 1:00.94

