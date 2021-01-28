No Return In Sight For Ohio State SC: “The Impact Has Become Unsurmountable”

The Ohio State Swim Club (OSSC) announced in July that it was suspending operations indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now six months later, the club has effectively shut down with no return in sight.
On Jan. 14, the Buckeye Aquatic Academy, which encompasses both the swim club and the Ohio State Diving Club, sent out a letter to its members telling them that the program would no longer be offered as part of the Ohio State Student Life departmental programming.
In other words, the announcement says that the clubs will no longer be affiliated with Ohio State University, and therefore, shut down.
The letter outlines the decision made to suspend operations in the summer, citing the need to “de-densify campus and dramatically change operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The clubs train out of the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, located on the Ohio State campus. Local parents claim that the cost of running the facility’s pool is a fixed cost, and therefore are having difficulty understanding the full scope of the decision.
“At this time there is no timeline or pathway to returning the BAA swim and dive teams to their full program levels, nor is there a timetable for hosting youth events on campus,” the letter continues. “As a revenue-based program, unable to generate income since late spring, the impact has become unsurmountable.
“We did not arrive at this conclusion easily and we appreciate and will miss all of you who participated in and supported this program over the years.”
Full Letter:
Dear Buckeye Aquatic Academy Families,
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to make a very difficult decision regarding the Buckeye Aquatic Academy. As of January 2021, the academy will no longer be offered as part of our Ohio State Student Life departmental programming.
You will recall that in July, the difficult yet necessary decision was made to suspend the 2020-2021 season of the Swim and Dive Club programs in the BAA given the need to de-densify campus and dramatically change operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
At this time there is no timeline or pathway to returning the BAA swim and dive teams to their full program levels, nor is there a timetable for hosting youth events on campus. As a revenue-based program, unable to generate income since late spring, the impact has become unsurmountable.
We did not arrive at this conclusion easily and we appreciate and will miss all of you who participated in and supported this program over the years.
Thank you for your compassion for the affected staff and support during this challenging time.
This is a horrible disgrace! If I’m not mistaken, Ohio State University and it’s facilities are funded in part by taxpayers? I can’t believe they can get away with this.
oldest rule in American collegial sports: the longer a sport can personally impact the health of the athlete from youth to old age, the greater is the likelihood that universities and colleges will cancel it for football, basketball, and baseball.
There have been more soccer teams dropped since the pandemic started than swimming & diving teams.
There have been more volleyball teams dropped since the pandemic started than swimming & diving teams.
If you add softballl and baseball together (due to the fact that “swimming & diving” includes male and female), more have been dropped than swimming & diving teams.
And finally: More basketball teams have been dropped than swimming & diving teams.
Ohio State number 1 in US in athletic program revenue. Pours all its money into athletic venues.
None into the classrooms or dorms, which look like run-down Walmarts.
Another decision which hurts the non-football sports.
Caveat Emptor!!
You are literally my least favorite commenter. You hate literally everything.
Gotta find some positivity in your life. Even Guerra recognizes that there are other great programs besides Indiana.