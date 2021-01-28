No Return In Sight For Ohio State SC: “The Impact Has Become Unsurmountable”

The Ohio State Swim Club (OSSC) announced in July that it was suspending operations indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and now six months later, the club has effectively shut down with no return in sight.

On Jan. 14, the Buckeye Aquatic Academy, which encompasses both the swim club and the Ohio State Diving Club, sent out a letter to its members telling them that the program would no longer be offered as part of the Ohio State Student Life departmental programming.

In other words, the announcement says that the clubs will no longer be affiliated with Ohio State University, and therefore, shut down.

The letter outlines the decision made to suspend operations in the summer, citing the need to “de-densify campus and dramatically change operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The clubs train out of the McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, located on the Ohio State campus. Local parents claim that the cost of running the facility’s pool is a fixed cost, and therefore are having difficulty understanding the full scope of the decision.

“At this time there is no timeline or pathway to returning the BAA swim and dive teams to their full program levels, nor is there a timetable for hosting youth events on campus,” the letter continues. “As a revenue-based program, unable to generate income since late spring, the impact has become unsurmountable.

“We did not arrive at this conclusion easily and we appreciate and will miss all of you who participated in and supported this program over the years.”

Full Letter: