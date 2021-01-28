UNLV To Close Out Home Competition Versus Hawaii & Wyoming

Courtesy: UNLV Athletics

LAS VEGAS (UNLVRebels.com) – The UNLV men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will close out its 2020-21 home schedule with a meet versus Hawaii and Mountain West rival Wyoming Thursday and Friday at Jim Reitz Pool. The meet will begin at 1 pm on Thursday, while Friday’s Senior Day events will start at 9 am and be followed by a senior recognition following the completion of competition.

Despite going three weeks since their last meet, the Rebel men’s team continues to hold several WAC top mark on the season with Vuk Celic’s 1000 free (15:02.85) and 500 free (4:22.07), and sophomore Panos Bolanos’ 100 (47.17) and 200 back (1:46.59) times headlining that list. Adding to the Scarlet and Gray duo’s times, junior Sam Willstrop’s 100 breast (53.71), junior Ivan Zhukau’s 200 breast (1:58.15) and 400 IM (3:56.96) and junior Casey McEuen’s 100 fly (47.76) complete the Scarlet and Gray’s list of WAC season-best efforts.

Fresh off a victory at UNR, the UNLV women’s squad is led by seniors Kate Afanasyeva and Caitlyn Schreiber, juniors Teneka Ash and Kristina Schneider and freshmen Ruby Howell and Blanka Bokros with top MW times on the season each. Afanasyeva’s 50 back (25.48) and 100 back, (54.44), Schreiber’s 50 free (22.92), Howell’s 200 IM (2:02.96) and 400 IM (4:21.30), Ash’s 1000 free (10:12.65) and 1650 free (17:00.34), Schneider’s 100 free (49.92) and Bokros’ 200 breast (2:00.85) times currently rank the Rebel women first in the MW season rankings.

Senior Salute: